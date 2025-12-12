“He’s Getting Physical” — Parents Warned Police Weeks Before Son Killed Two 17-Year-Old Girls

On September 29, 2025, a young teen allegedly ran down two teenage girls with a Jeep in Cranford, New Jersey. This crime could have been prevented, as the parents of a 17-year-old boy behind the wheel had repeatedly called police to report his troubling behavior.

​

In a 911 audio, recently released, it was revealed that the parents of the violent teen had called police on their son due to his aggression and his behavior turning physical. This was before his actions resulted in their deaths.

The two Hispanic teens who were killed by a Charlie Kirk (MAGA) fan who you’ll never hear about on Fox News or Newsmax.

Not one network aired and condemned this.

Vincent Battiloro was charged with the murder of two teenage girls in Cranford, New Jersey.

MAGA:*crickets*… pic.twitter.com/vYS6hGoMGM — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 6, 2025

Vincent Battiloro of Garwood, New Jersey, is a 17-year-old who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has been accused of killing Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17-year-olds, who were on their e-bikes. He struck them with his Jeep Compass and fled the scene.

​

Prosecutors allege that this fatal crash was a premeditated crime and not an accident or a hit-and-run.

​

“This was not an e-bike accident, and it was not a hit-and-run. This was murder in the first degree,” families of the victims said in their statement to the local media. They also allege Battiloro had been stalking Maria and had planned the attack.

Battiloro’s parents were already suspicious of his actions and worsening behaviors. NJ.com obtained the 911 call in which they told the authorities that their son “is getting physical.” This call was made on August 30, 2025.

But this is not their first call. Borth Jeffrey and his ex-wife Judith Battiloro had called the police over several incidents involving Vincent, and they had expressed their concerns over his angry behavior.

How many of you heard about this: Maria Niotis, a 17-year-old girl, reposted a tiktok critical of Charlie Kirk. Vincent Battiloro did a livestream expressing his anger about it. Shortly thereafter he murdered Maria Niotis & her friend Isabella Salas who was with her at the time. — DarkMatter2525 (@DarkMatter2525) December 1, 2025

Jeffrey had even called the police on August 24, telling them that Vincent had sprayed him in the face with mace and taken his car and driven off. Though he described it as a juvenile issue.

Just after two days, on August 26th, Judith made another call to the police asking for their help to track her son down. “I need to know what’s going on in the life of my son for his safety,” she told dispatchers.

By the end of August, the parents made another call, telling them that Vincent was now behaving aggressively towards the family members, too. On August 30th, the call to police was made to inform them that Vincent was now “getting physical.” Jeffrey also expressed his concerns for his and his ex-wife’s safety.

​

The attorney representing Maria and her family has asked the authorities how they could miss out on so many warnings from Battiloro’s parents and why they did not intervene.

Multiple calls regarding what you could describe as domestic violence incidents, right?” said Brent Bramnick. He expressed his frustration over the lack of responsibility from the authorities.

This is Vincent Battiloro, now charged with two murders, on his livestream where he seems more concerned about his 39,000 TikTok followers and his own reputation than the two girls he allegedly killed. pic.twitter.com/XNVBlAyK38 — Movies, politics, life. (@urbanmyths) October 3, 2025

Neighbors have confirmed that Battiloro was stalking Maria as his car could be seen parked near her house for days before the incident. He also had tens of thousands of followers on social media, including TikTok.

Battiloro livestreamed to his followers on September 23, a few days before his attack. During the live, he promised vengeance against those who had spread rumors regarding him and did him wrong.

This tragic incident has now put authorities under scrutiny for how they could not take the early warnings seriously, especially when these are coming from the parents of the perpetrators.