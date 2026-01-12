“He’s Deeply Unhinged” — Trump Exaggerates Facts About Minnesota in Latest Rant; Stunned Netizens Call Out His Lies

Donald Trump loves speaking off the script. And it definitely leaves viewers in a rather hilarious riot, as most of his words appear to be far from reality and facts.

Something similar happened once more when the U.S. President sat down for a roundtable discussion with some of the top oil executives from companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and more. The 79-year-old answered multiple questions from the press.

​One such query from CNN’s Kaitlin Collins demanded that Trump reveal if the FBI must share evidence with the Minnesota state officials during their ongoing investigation. She asked whether he believed the bureau should begin to cooperate more willingly with the state.

Donald Trump has declared War on Minnesota and its people. This is a hostile occupying force. https://t.co/HkbziHQYMM — This Little Piggy Built a Ballroom (@Abulinixish) January 12, 2026

​Well, Trump’s response was certainly unrelated to what he was being asked, as the President swiftly began bragging about things that had never really happened. Going off topic and script, he made a direct attack on the state leadership and had an extended remark about the tirade of corruption present there.

Trump began saying, “Well, normally I would, but their crooked officials, I mean Minneapolis and uh, Minnesota, what a beautiful place, but it’s being destroyed. It’s got an incompetent governor — a fool, I mean, he’s a stupid person.”

​Surely Trump did have an evident moment of confusion between Minneapolis and Minnesota, which does underline the lack of clarity he has. Trump went on to give a false account of fraud cases in Minnesota, referencing prosecutions he said involved the misuse of public money. He even made a jibe at Minnesota’s dishonest voting system.

​An excerpt of Donald Trump’s rant was, “They buy their vote, they vote in a group, they buy their vote, uh… they sell more Mercedes-Benzes in that area than almost. Can you imagine coming over with no money and then shortly thereafter you’re driving a Mercedes-Benz? The whole thing is ridiculous, so they’re very corrupt people. It’s a very corrupt state.”

​As the final nail in the coffin, the U.S. President made another exaggerated claim about his political victory in Minnesota. Trump falsely claimed he had won the state repeatedly despite every official record showing otherwise. The 79-year-old affirmed that he had won thrice, but never got any due credit for it.

In his words, “They ought to demand maybe same-day voting … But I won Minnesota three times, and I didn’t get credit for it. I did so well in that state every time. The people were… they were crying every time after.”

“Trump’s new DOJ fraud unit is going full throttle—Minnesota investigations already netted 98 arrests, 64 convictions. Federal, state, and local agencies are all on this one. Pretty intense stuff.”https://t.co/qtExzC9P7c — HeatherStephens (@HeatherSte38142) January 12, 2026

​Well, there are no second thoughts about Donald Trump’s statements backfiring royally once more. As soon as his video circulated on the internet, netizens could not refrain from calling out the inaccuracies in his speech. Some even tagged him for lacking in severe logic. A netizen commented, “He’s deeply unhinged. And someone should tell him that his ‘opinion’ is irrelevant.” Another social media user mocked his style of rant and wrote, “I feel like I won the lottery last year. I didn’t get any money since I didn’t have any of the numbers, but it still feels like I won.”

​A third commenter expressed, “He needs to be put away in a room where he can live out his imaginary world in privacy.” Someone else noted, “You don’t get to ‘feel’ you won things. You do, or you don’t, and you didn’t. You lost Minnesota soundly three times in a row.”

​Agree or not, Donald Trump’s far-fetched statements do not align with the real facts on the elections in Minnesota. As per publicly available records, Minnesota has, in fact, not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.