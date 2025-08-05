News

Here’s Why Your 2026 Social Security Check Might Feel Smaller—Even With a COLA Boost

Published on: August 5, 2025 at 8:57 AM ET

A smaller raise, bigger bills? What retirees need to know about the 2026 Social Security COLA and rising Medicare costs.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
cola 2026
COLA projection of 2.6%- 2.7% for 2026 would hardly add any monetary bump to retiree benefits. (Image Credit: Pexels /Freerange Stock ; RobbinMilne/X.Com)

The 2026 cost‑of‑living adjustment (COLA) would soon be announced in October. With inflation cooling, experts now expect the 2026 COLA for Social Security to land between 2.6% and 2.7%. It however is too modest to keep up with true expenditure of retirees in current inflation.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) and independent analysts such as Mary Johnson project a 2.6% – 2.7% benefit boost. This is slightly higher than the current year’s 2.5%. But it is still very less to make the benefits useful and survivable in the current economy and inflation.

Those who receive the average payment of about $2,000/month would add an extra $50 to $55, which is not nearly enough. It would bring the total benefits to around $2,060 only. There is a possibility of COLA going up to 2.8%, but it depends purely on summer inflation and its steadiness.

But the true high medical and housing costs mean that the actual purchasing power drains may be even lesser than they appear. CPI-W does not consider these categories, and if considered COLA percentage would be very high.

The annual bump comes at a cost. The premiums for Medicare Part B are expected to rise from $185 to $206.50 in 2026. It is an 11.6% increase. Analysts have warned that for many beneficiaries, the COLA bump may be completely eliminated due to this jump in premium. This will be true especially for those who earn below $800 a month.

When rising deductibles and Part D costs are added, the net benefit to seniors may be reduced further. Inflation in healthcare and housing is one of the biggest price points for most retirees, and it will continue to accelerate compared to overall CPI-W.

Critics have argued that the official COLA is calculated using CPI-W. This tracks urban workers’ expenses, not retirees’. Therefore, it is not an accurate policy to calculate the COLA. Healthcare and housing are the biggest shareholder for older American expenditure and CPI-W fails to calculate it in its inflation index.

These factors tend to rise faster than general inflation.

There is a new proposed Boosting Benefits and COLAs for Seniors Act. It would shift calculations to CPI-E (Consumer Price Index for the Elderly), potentially resulting in higher benefits.

However, there are several political obstacles to making these reform changes. These include Social Security’s looming insolvency by 2033.

The official announcement will arrive in October: The 2026 COLA will be based on the average CPI-W inflation from July through September 2025. The Social Security Administration will release its official figure around mid-October.¹¹

“Hold harmless” protections exist: Recipients won’t have their checks cut by rising Part B premiums. This is in case they meet certain conditions.

Paper checks are ending: By September 30, 2025, most payments will move to direct deposit or prepaid debit card.

Tax relief offers limited help: The “One Big Beautiful Bill” offers up to $6,000 deduction for eligible seniors. However, for many low-income retirees, the savings may be negligible.

Retirees can expect a modest 2026 benefit increase. However, it may not stretch far due to rising healthcare and housing prices.

Seniors are urged to review Medicare enrollment options as the COLA announcement approaches. They should double-check their cost exposure and explore supplemental retirement planning strategies.

