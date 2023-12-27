Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Used NSFW Innuendo Gesture to Explain Her Preferred Voting Style

The upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections have everyone abuzz with anticipation and curiosity. This year has grown to become one of the most interesting due to the fierce candidates from both the Left and Right. Shows such as a household favorite: The View have also actively discussed the ongoing campaigns from different candidates. On that note, politics can sometimes be quite confusing to understand due to the plethora of formalities and procedures before the actual day. However, Sister Act actress Whoopi Goldberg has a more simplified or spicy way of putting things into perspective.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall/

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Overwhelmed as Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Career-Changing Influence on ‘The View'

As per The Decider, Goldberg was joined by Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines in an episode of the show before Christmas. The group of seasoned hosts was amid an intense conversation about the intricacies of politics. The topic of conversation revolved around Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who reportedly suggested having a third-party Presidential ticket to impact former President Donald Trump’s participation in the upcoming 2024 Elections.

On hearing this, Griffin chimed in claiming the States were “careening into dictatorship” with Trump. The co-host has previously discussed how “dangerous he is” and alleged that he was perhaps already begun pruning for White House staff should he take Office again.

Also Read: Inside 'The View' Host Ana Navarro's Holiday Special Dressing Room, Showcasing Her Unseen NSFW Gifts

A keenly listening Hostin went on to comment next and brought up Cheney’s idea while proclaiming: “Liz Cheney is our savior because she stands on democracy.” Hostin continued to express her thoughts and noted: “I would consider this sort of split ticket that she’s talking about.” The conversation continued to highlight the methods that depict progress, particularly polls and ballots. This time it was Goldberg’s turn to talk. The Ghost actress is generally known for her strong and blunt remarks on the show and doesn’t mince her words regardless of the context.

On “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg defends Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for standing up against Trump's election lie:



"What matters to me is that someone from that end of the rope said 'You know, this is not okay.'" pic.twitter.com/Zeb4eQm8Sy — The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Surprising Her Mom With Her First Ever Trip to Disneyland

As soon as Hostin made her point, Goldberg recalled the time people allegedly thought she was “crazy” for ever bringing up the aforementioned idea years back. She then said: This is not about them [the candidates for President], this is about us.” Furthermore, Goldberg pointed out the ball is in our court: “We make the decision.” The critically acclaimed actress bluntly admitted disliking polls as they hold the potential to be “manipulated”. Instead, she prefers personally voting. She said, “I like when somebody goes in and they vote.”

Image Source: ABC

Here’s the moment that definitely caught the attention of the audience and perhaps even viewers of the show! In an attempt to explain her point of view, Goldberg said: “I like it when somebody puts their thing in the box.” Well, this statement would’ve perhaps been overlooked if it wasn’t for her NSFW-like hand gesture as she made the aforementioned point! Right after the gesture she added: “And they walk back, you know? Because then you can see what someone did.”

Image Source: ABC

Haines appeared visibly stunned by Goldberg's bold sign while on air but luckily for her, Goldberg did take notice of her actions and said: “I know it sounded worse than I meant it.” The two shared a short hilarious banter with Goldberg ending the conversation, pointing out being quite aware of “where it came from.”

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Irked by Producer’s Interference Mid Sentence, Blasts Him on Air

Whoopi Goldberg Called Out by Sara Haines for Trying to 'Steal' from the Sets of 'The View'