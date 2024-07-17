Here's Why This UFC Star Went from Not Caring About Trump to Deeming Him the 'USA G.O.A.T'

While Donald Trump has the support of UFC's director Dana White, a former UFC star once uttered harsh words against the Republican leader in 2015. When Conor McGregor was asked about Trump trash-talking wrestler Ronda Rousey, the fighter bluntly responded, "I don't give a f**k." But five years down the line, McGregor had a complete change of heart.

The 78-year-old, reflecting on Rousey's defeat to Holly Holm, voiced on X (formerly Twitter), "Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person!" In response, the 36-year-old former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion condemned Trump's remark. As per X17 Online, he opined, "It's easy for someone that's not in there to comment, but it's different when you're in there, the emotions are high. Donald Trump can shut his big fat mouth, I don't give a f**k about Donald Trump." He added, "Ronda will be back. Defeat is the secret ingredient to success, and true champions can conquer it, overcome it, and come back. So I wish her all the best."

Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015

However, in 2020, McGregor seemed to have grown fond of Trump and deemed him the "USA G.O.A.T., publicly declaring his support. The Irishman responded to a tweet by the ex-commander-in-chief in celebration of the third anniversary of his presidential inauguration. Trump had said, "It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

Replying to the same, McGregor gushed, "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [G.O.A.T emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of [the] term also. Incredible." Predictably, the Republican front-runner reciprocated the admiration and congratulated McGregor on his win. "Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!"

What brought about the change of heart remains yet to be known. But one thing is certain— the 2024 presidential hopeful has the full support and endorsement of McGregor for a second term in the White House. In the aftermath of his potential assassination attempt, the Irish wrestler was in awe of him standing firm in his re-election bid, proceeding with his schedule as planned.

A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States 🙏❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 13, 2024

McGregor wrote on X, "A 78-year-old multiple billionaire...he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! Godspeed Donald! God bless the United States," as per Daily Mail. Meanwhile, UFC director White, who's been an outspoken Trump fan, posted a photo of the former president from the attack on Instagram and wrote, "I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BADA** on this planet."