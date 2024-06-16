Here's Why Taylor Swift's Cats Have a Life More Lavish Than Most Humans

Taylor Swift's Cats Enjoy a Lifestyle More Fancier Than Most Humans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift is a cat mom to not one, but three cats. Swift has named them— Meredith Grey, inspired by Grey's Anatomy, Captain Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, named after Brad Pitt. The Anti-Hero hitmaker's cats are equally famous. Swift often shares updates about her furry babies on her Instagram handle and fans love her little purr-fect family. In 2020, the felines featured on her holiday card, wearing cute winter wear. A year earlier, in 2019, as per TIME, she shared, "I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this."

1. Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson Are Celebs

Image Source: Instagram | @taylorswift

The two eldest cats of Swift have achieved celebrity stature as fans follow their updates as ardently as Swift's. Not many are aware, but the cats have also shared space on the big screen, starring in Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds donned a white t-shirt that featured the cats with a caption that read, "Olivia & Meredith. Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever." According to ET Online, Swift, like any proud parent posted a picture of her cat's cameo and wrote, "I'm so proud of my fuzzy daughters. Thanks @vancityreynolds."

2. This Cat Featured on a Richest Pets List

Image Source: Instagram | @taylorswift

Olivia Benson is one of the richest pets in the world. She has starred in various movies, commercial ads, and music videos. The Scottish Fold has been named the third richest pet in the world as per All About Cats. Olivia currently has a net worth of a whopping $97 million. Back in 2018, the Cruel Summer hitmaker shared Olivia's image on Instagram and captioned, "We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreography," which garnered immense love from Swifties.

3. Benjamin Button Knows How to Steal the Show

Image Source: Instagram | @taylorswift

Swift was recently named Person of The Year by Time Magazine, and to everyone's surprise, Benjamin was featured on the cover with his mom. The Grammy-winning singer later shared snaps of the shoot on her social media handles, and captioned, "Time Magazine: We would like to name you Person of the Yea...Me: 'Can I bring my cat.'" Benjamin is the youngest cat owned by the songstress and has a huge fan following. He was deemed lucky for Swift by fans.

4. Swift's Cats Hang out With Her Celeb Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift's cats Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin often meet and play with their mum's friends. Swift has shared videos from the time she first met Benjamin and when Olivia met the real Olivia Benson. The singer also posted a picture of herself and Paula Abdul holding the cats. On her Instagram, she wrote, "I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic."

5. Swift's Cats Are Pampered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Swift cats are well taken care of even when their mum is away for months, touring. Back in 2019, Swift talked about just how pampered they were. In a video, she shared that she prefers to travel with her cats which is not a problem as she flies private. Swift said, "I've never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they were a human baby, but you know, that – that's what's happening here. This is how he [Benjamin] prefers to travel."