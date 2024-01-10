When Fans Accused Kendall And Kylie Jenner For Copying Sophia Richie's Sophisticated Dressing Style

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 29, 2023. It has since been updated.

It seems like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are being influenced by American model Sophia Richie and her sophisticated dressing style. However, fans called them out as "copycats" and accused the sisters of copying Richie's old money aesthetic. They have suddenly dropped their signature Kardashian looks, which triggered fans.

Lionel Richie's youngest daughter, Sophia Richie, got married in April 2023 in France to music executive Elliot Grainge and flaunted the classic old-world charm through her multiple wedding dresses. The series of swoon-worthy attires were from timeless brands like Chanel, Proenza Schouler, Khaite, and more, reported Page Six.

Fans were prompted to compare the sisters' "newly-adopted" style with Richie's because they ditched their skimpy bikinis, body-hugging and skin-baring dresses for polished and elegant ensembles, which is quite unlike the Kardashians. The world identifies the Kardashians and Jenners as bold and outlandish fashionistas.

Hawk-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the "sudden change" in Kylie and Kendall's dressing styles. Kendall's stylist, Dani Michelle, posted a photo of the former on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, "BONJOUR," and tagged Kendall.

The 27-year-old Kardashian sibling exuded elegance in a white fit-and-flare Alaïa frock with a ladylike headband and Hermès Kelly bag in Paris on Monday, June 26. Her look was on point and she donned it with confidence. However, fans quickly called her out for the "covered look," per Page Six.

A fan, @mae__day, quipped, "Lmaoooo!! Not Kendall trying to jump on the "old money Sofia Richie aesthetic" all of a sudden, after posting thirst traps all week, lol." @aaliyahpeltz claimed, "Everyone wants to be Sophia Richie now, LOL!"

Fans continued to draw brutal comparisons after Michelle posted a TikTok video of Kendall showing off two other six-figure dresses she carried with her to Paris.

One fan noticed the similitude between Kendall's look and her younger sister Kylie's latest appearance. Kylie has also been suspected of aping Richie as she packed similar outfits on her to the French capital last month.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics uploaded photos on her Instagram account. She wore a sleek white Maxi dress with matching white heels, and people went crazy over the similarities in her style with what Richie's been flaunting lately, per OK Magazine.

@teresatesora taunted, "Copying Sophia Richie these days." Another fan, @xanabaucom, echoed, "Sophia Richie DOES it better." A third fan was rather rude to Kylie's choice of attire. @pemataradolkar ridiculed, "Have some originality. Lol. Shamelessly copying other's style."

The sisters' modest dressing mostly backfired instead of getting appreciation. The 24-year-old Richie has a past with the Kardashians. Kendall and Kylie's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick. Though they never married, they share three kids.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

After Kourtney had a fallout with Disick, Richie became romantically involved with him for nearly three years. Kendall and Kylie had a bond with Richie at the time, but none of the reality TV stars were invited to Richie's wedding to Grainge in the south of France.

