Here’s why Savannah Chrisley Went to an 'Intensive Therapy Program', Twice

During the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the former Chrisley Knows Best cast member, Savannah Chrisley shared her experience attending an "intensive therapy program" called Onsite twice, describing it as transformative. The reality television star opened up about her personal struggles to her listeners.

"I think for me, the whole reason I was going was to help me deal with trauma. Like, in my life from childhood to now, there are so many different types of trauma," Chrisley shared according to People. At 26 years old, Chrisley revealed that her first journal entry was written around her birthday two years prior, chronicling her initial week of therapy. Sharing about her experience of reality shows and how it took a toll on her mental health, Chrisley stated, "It really was, in a way, an acting gig. We knew we had to show up, we had to be funny, that's what we did. When we started... it was pitched to us that it would be a reality show. And then it quickly changed. I think people, production companies, networks, took advantage of my dad's ability to approach a situation with humor."

Adding further she revealed, "They took advantage of that to the point where he always had to be funny. Every situation had to be approached with humor. He's used his humor to cope with a lot of things throughout his life." Disclosing about her mental health journey she shared, "You'd see it with me, that something's happened and it's triggered something and I break down or fall apart or have a freakout, whatever it may be because you don't realize that your body reacts before your mind reacts." Chrisley mentioned that her dad has engaged in "a lot of therapy" recently to learn how to address issues directly rather than deflecting with jokes and humor. She also revealed that she has sought help for her own struggles, especially those related to self-image issues as reported by ET Online.

"Growing up the way that I grew up and how everything was this picture-perfect image and I had an older brother who struggled with mental illness, addiction, all of those things, and then I was on TV at 16 and I was being told what I needed to look like, what I needed to be. It was like it created two [versions] of me. There was someone I wanted to be and then there was someone I was being forced to be," Chrisley recalled. "We want people to see what we want them to see, especially in the south, I feel like it's just a known thing -- you keep your dirty laundry inside. No one else is to know about it, no one else is to know about your issues. Having a level of pride and not wanting anyone to think you're anything other than perfect creates this standard of you can't screw up, you can't make a mistake, everything has to be perfect," she continued. The reality star confessed that the trauma has lived with her for almost twenty years.