The rivalry between Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump continues! The governor of Florida has been observed to ‘not get along’ with Trump as well as he used to. Since 2024 is practically on the horizon, the competition is beginning to heat up for all hopeful candidates. DeSantis has been doing fairly well in comparison to his rival, who is amid legal troubles of his own.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Mills

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Michael Cohen 'Lied Like a Dog' During New York Fraud Trial: "I Did Nothing Wrong"

However, in light of Trump’s recent statements concerning Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu [also referred to as ‘BiBi], DeSantis claimed that his rival wasn’t being himself while speaking from a teleprompter. Taking note of this, DeSantis seemed to have a lot to say about Trump in a rant of his own.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

According to Daily Mail reports, he initially claimed to believe that the only reason Trump allegedly posted what he did on Truth Social was because of a past friendly interaction between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu. Back in 2020, Israel’s Prime Minister extended his genuine congratulations to Biden for his victory. An action that DeSantis seemingly claimed irked Trump and possibly urged him to post what he did Regardless of his relationship with Israel’s Prime Minister, DeSantis takes a shot at how Trump wasn’t being his authentic self.

Also Read: Former Prosecutor Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Deliberately’ Violating Judge’s Gag Orders

An account on X revealed a detailed response from DeSantis on the matter, including his reasoning for Trump’s actions. In the video, DeSantis took note of the “two” personalities of Trump from his perspective. “I think we have Donald Trump on the teleprompter where he’s reading what’s on there,” noted DeSantis. He proceeds to elaborate on the ‘real’ Trump from his point of view. “When he gets off that teleprompter, and that’s the real Donald Trump when he started speaking about those things,” De Santis referred to Trump’s rant on Truth Social concerning Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Mills

Also Read: Donald Trump's Net Worth Gets Reduced by Deutsche Bank According to Latest Reports

The former President responded to Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom Trump claimed that he tried to take credit for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Soleimani reportedly led the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force. Trump also said that he’d “never forget” how Israel’s current Prime Minister “let us down” for the same. However, contrary to his previous remarks, Trump took to the social media platform, Truth Social to perhaps re-confirm his allegiance to the Israeli Prime Minister. He wrote: “#IStandWith Israel #IStandWithBibi.”

Ron DeSantis mocks Trump:



“He is wedded to the teleprompter. He can't get off that teleprompter! Any time he does, he says things like 'don't vote.' He's telling people not to vote. Like we have all the votes we need? Really?!"

pic.twitter.com/Umwfy2ZR0L — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 24, 2023

After providing some brief context involving Trump’s aforementioned rant, he continued his rant by urging the twice-impeached former President to “get rid of” the teleprompter device. He urges Trump to avoid using that device as a ‘crutch’ and instead be present at debates that he’s been reportedly missing repeatedly. DeSantis was referring to the fact that Trump has been absent for two GOP presidential debates, which took place on the 23rd of August and the 27th of September accordingly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

In conclusion to his thoughts, DeSantis made a rather bittersweet statement as he reflected on Trump’s demeanor from the first time he came to power as President. “In 2016, he was freewheeling; he’s out there barnstorming the country, doing all this. Now it’s just a different guy, and it’s sad to see,” noted DeSantis. Trump or his representatives haven’t yet issued an official response or comment to the statements made by Florida’s Governor.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump’s Credit Card Bills Used in NY Court to Get Her to Testify Against Donald Trump