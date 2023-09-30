Here's Why Rob Kardashian Thinks His Ex Tried To Burn Down the House

A contentious divorce and custody dispute for their daughter Dream ensued between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Rob claimed to be "concerned about Dream's safety" in 2020, and he even asserted that Chyna had "tried to burn the house down." The US Sun had reported back then that the KUWTK alum had petitioned to have the custody arrangement amended to give him full custody of their daughter and asked to have Blac drug-tested before seeing Dream. As per the court documents Rob had alleged, “Petitioner has threatened people in the home with knives, threw things at people, left alcohol in Dream’s reach, and tried to burn the house down.”

RadarOnline had reported that Rob had confessed that he was "wrong" to have believed that the model had "good people around her who would help control her substance abuse and violence so that Dream would not be exposed."

He had stated in the legal documents: “Dream has twice been in the arms of a nanny while Petitioner Blac is attacking the nanny. Among other things, Petitioner has left Dream stuck in a room for hours while Petitioner (10-15 feet away) drinks and uses drugs with strangers she met on the internet. I am incredibly concerned about Dream’s safety while in Petitioner’s home and cannot stand by without trying to protect her." He also added that Chyna had been imparting sexual dances and emotions to their daughter.

During their initial 2017 agreement, the former couple stipulated that each of them must attend 12 co-parenting sessions with a family therapist. Rob claimed Blac missed all of the sessions while he finished them all. A source close to Blac had revealed to TMZ that she disputes each of these allegations. The insider had claimed: "She denies all of these nasty accusations and says Rob is a bald-faced liar - specifically about the sex stuff." The acquaintance stated that the model had "only occasionally" drunk and "never taken drugs" in front of their daughter. As per People, Chyna had reportedly held an unloaded gun on Rob during one of their violent altercations in December 2016. The couple split next year in February.

"They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off," a close source had revealed back then. "They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time." Another source added that Chyna was "fed up" with her ex's behavior. "Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues," said the insider. "He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It's a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it's incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family." Rob had immediately filed for full custody of their daughter Dream, "I expect things to get ugly," a source had revealed in March 2017. "Chyna wants full custody, with Rob only getting visitations."

