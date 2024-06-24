Here’s Why Prince Harry ‘Hates Hotels’ and Wears ‘Disguise’ on UK Visits

A royal expert reportedly said that because Prince Harry does not have his residence in the UK anymore, he must ensure that he protects his privacy whenever he visits. The difficulties that Harry has had with security on his return trips to the UK have been brought to light by royal analyst and author Tom Quinn. The expert told The Mirror, "Harry is completely obsessed with the idea that any visit to the UK is fraught with security difficulties – hence his continued legal action to challenge the UK government’s decision not to fund his security."

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN HAD REQUESTED SECURITY TO BRING PRINCE ARCHIE & PRINCESS LILIBET DIANA TO THE U.K. 🇬🇧 IN SEPT 2022 BEFORE THE QUEEN DIED-But the Home Office and Royal Household blocked adequate security. The judicial review judgment reveals this.



No one better try… pic.twitter.com/k25zD0uBB7 — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) February 28, 2024

The rift started in 2020, when Harry resigned as a working royal and new security measures meant he would no longer get automatic police protection whenever he visited the UK. In September 2021, Harry began a court battle with the UK's Home Office, seeking a judicial review of the decision-making process around his security. His attorneys repeatedly said that their client did not feel secure in the United Kingdom and could not bring his children Archie and Lilibet to his country without the protection of the police. After Prince Harry retired from royal duties and relocated to the United States, his security was determined on an individual basis, similar to that of other prominent visitors to the United Kingdom.

The UK Counterterrorism group is finally confirming what Prince Harry couldn’t when he said “if anybody else knew what I knew.” Meghan’s life was under serious threat from right-wing extremists and the Royal Family (via RAVEC) chose to pull the Sussex family’s UK security anyway. pic.twitter.com/3Dheeu0I22 — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) November 29, 2022

Quinn further discussed the Duke's lodging choices on his trip to the UK, bringing up Harry's fondness for disguises and his tendency to go incognito to avoid being pursued. The royal author told the outlet, "Harry hates the idea of hotels – last time he stayed in a hotel on a visit to the UK he had to leave and arrive virtually in disguise. The problems are even bigger if he plans to stay with friends as he’s convinced, he is always being watched by the media and that they will find out where he’s staying."

Y'all trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan & kids killed?

Royal Family cut off security, Brits moan taxes can't be used for Sussexes & Home Office dismisses Sussexes paying for their security in UK. MAD!



How dare you refuse them security at their own expense when they are at risk? https://t.co/uClgu8C7fE — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 15, 2022

After the High Court rejected Harry's appeal in February, the judge ordered the prince to reimburse the Home Office for 90% of their defense expenses. The High Court Judge Peter Lane at the time ruled in a 51-page decision that RAVEC (The Royal Household, the Metropolitan Police, and the Home Office work together as the Royal and VIP Executive Committee) did not illegally alter his position. The judgment of the High Court may be challenged by the Court of Appeal in the United Kingdom if a judge grants permission. The United Kingdom's highest court, the Supreme Court, hears appeals from lower courts including the Court of Appeal.

Last month Lord Justice Bean allowed the Duke of Sussex to appeal stating that he was certain the Prince had a good chance of winning. After the High Court denied his first appeal of Sir Peter Lane's February ruling in April, it seemed like the security matter was over. As reported by AP News, Court of Appeal Justice David Bean later indicated on May 23 that he may contest the ruling of the lower court. Justice Bean rejected Harry's plea to speed up the appeal and have it considered by July's end because he did not think all of the grounds presented by Harry's legal team were convincing. Nonetheless, the action marks a major win for the Prince and his attorneys in the protracted struggle.