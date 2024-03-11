Here's Why Oprah Says We Should All Follow Elmo the Muppet’s Lead, Even President Biden Agrees

Oprah Winfrey recently learned a beautiful lesson about mental health from Elmo, the red Muppet character on the children's television show Sesame Street, and even President Joe Biden seemed to agree.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Elmo hit a nerve for everybody earlier in February when a tweet from Elmo's X, formerly Twitter, account asked everyone how they were doing. “Elmo just checking in. How’s everybody doing,” the tweet read.

“The response has been pretty wild and astounding. As I speak to you, tens of thousands of people have replied. Even President Biden took time out to write back,” Oprah wrote on a weekly blog she writes to set an intention exclusively for Oprah Daily Insiders.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

In answer to that straightforward query from a furry Muppet, Elmo's statement caused what can only be characterized as a genuine outpouring of communal sadness—a tone of "existential despair". Oprah noted that it appears like many folks are not doing okay.

“And just what was it about Elmo’s question that struck such a nerve? Was it because it came on a Monday? At the end of a long January? Was it the headlines of the day? Or was there something more to it,” Oprah wondered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

The television star came upon a beautiful realization that she wanted everyone to imbibe. “You know, it isn’t always easy to know what to say when somebody’s going through difficulties, but what I have learned in all these years is that the worst thing you can say is nothing at all. So for this week, let’s take Elmo’s advice, check in on a friend, and ask, ‘How are you doing?’ for real,” the talk show host suggested to all her readers.

Elmo then followed up a couple of days later, stating that he had discovered the value of checking in with pals. “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing,” the tweet read.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

President Biden responded with his own advice on checking in on your loved ones to know if they're okay. “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone,” Biden's tweet read.

It seems both Oprah and Biden are following in on Elmo's steps, checking in on people they love. Oprah concluded her newsletter by signing off with a suggestion and a note to all her followers, “I’m following in Elmo’s footsteps and asking you the same. How are you doing? Let’s hear that in the comments. I’m asking you, you ask someone else—pass it on. We’re all taking Elmo’s lead. All right, have a peaceful week and go well.”