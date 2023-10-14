Here's Why Kylie Jenner Lost Around 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is perhaps one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment and business industry. Jenner is known via the famous reality television series The Kardashians, but she's an equally incredible entrepreneur. Building a brand and being on one of the most renowned and successful reality television series has earned her quite an impressive reputation. However, it appears that her number of followers on Instagram has dropped drastically after she recently pledged her support for Israel.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Barbour

The country of Israel has declared a state of war since its encounter with the Hamas terrorists. The reported terror organization has bombarded the city with multitudes of deadly rockets and other forms of destruction and even forcibly entered the city as per CNN. This ordeal has unfortunately claimed many innocent lives and has hence made the world deeply concerned. This delicate situation has allegedly gained responses from people of an influential stature such as Jenner.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

As per The New York Post, Jenner recently re-shared an Instagram Story to offer her support for the country of Israel earlier this week. Jenner re-posted an image from an Instagram account known as 'Stand With Us' that's in support of the actions taken by the mentioned country. The post from that account featured the flag of Israel as it waved in front of a sky full of clouds. The wording on it read, "Now And Always We Stand With Israel!"

Girl, if that’s what you support. Then stand by it. Or was it just more performative activism? Don’t double back now that you’re getting backlash. Smh… — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) October 8, 2023

As soon as the story was posted, she was quick to delete it as soon as numerous followers began to unfollow her on Instagram. After it was taken down, critics on X, formerly Twitter began to criticize her about the action. One person claimed, "She wasn't even sure what she posted."

Another one harshly said, " We don't stand with Kylie anymore. She's a disgrace." A final one thought, "A bad move for her, ngl." At the time she boasted of nearly 401 followers on Instagram, but after this, as per Social Blade, she's lost a total of 230000 followers bringing her count to a total of 399 on the social media platform.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

After taking down the story, she posted a carousel of her photo dump from Paris as mentioned in the caption of her post. She shared glimpses from her glamorous vacation from the famous city of love. From posing in front of a mirror to a breathtaking picture of the Eiffel Tower, she revealed a few favorite highlights. Although followers of hers showered her with compliments, critics who were possibly observers of her aforementioned actions expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

Why would she do that in the first place — 𝗪𝗔𝗟^𝗞𝗘𝗥 🍏 (@vwalkernet) October 8, 2023

Several commented with the Flag of Palestine, while others recommended she "educate" herself about the situation properly. Numerous claimed to unfollow her and stop purchasing products from her brand. As of now, Jenner or her representatives haven't issued any statement on the matter.

