Here's Why Kim Kardashian Wanted to Borrow Clothes From Madonna's Classic Wardrobe

Kim Kardashian, famous for her stunning red carpet appearances, was once eyeing a bold move to upgrade her fashion game. In an Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder hinted at her wish to borrow one of Madonna’s legendary outfits. The peculiar request was part of a teaser for Madonna’s Paramount+ documentary, Madame X, and its supplementary film, Madame Xtra Q&A.

In the video, Kim amusingly asks Madonna, "Okay, Queen Madonna, do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe? And can I wear something one day?" Madonna, famous for her quirky and iconic fashion choices, responded, "That's so cute. Of course, I have an archive. It's in Brooklyn. You have to wear rubber gloves to touch anything."

Madonna’s bonus film, Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A featured questions from various artists, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, FKA Twigs, and Lil Nas X, among others. In an interview, she shared insights into her live performances, noting, “There’s a lot of moments where I talk to the audience, but we had to cut a lot of that down for a time. I love people heckling me or calling out. I love talking to them about what is going on in the world, whether it’s Donald Trump or a natural disaster. I loved having that back-and-forth. We capture it to a certain point but not completely.”

Kim’s desire to raid Madonna’s wardrobe might not be far-fetched, considering their longstanding relationship. Once on Kim’s birthday, Madonna posted a photo of them together on her Instagram Story with a caption that read, "Madame X wishes Madame K. the happiest of birthdays!"

Due to Kim's inclination towards Madonna's classic wardrobe, she once showed up at Jean Paul Gaultier wearing a look inspired by a classic Madonna moment. At Olivier Rousteing’s Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show in Paris, the KUWTK fame wore a look from the collection that testifies to a legendary moment in the fashion industry. She wore a black figure-hugging pinstripe maxi dress, with exposed breast cups in nude which was a re-imagined version of the dress Madonna wore to the 1992 amfAR Gala.

As per US Weekly, sharing a nostalgic moment, Kim recalled, “[Madonna,] at a period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next-door neighbor growing up, so [Kourtney] and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day, we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking. I remember so vividly… and she just walked in and was like, ‘Girls, you know what? I’m over these bracelets.’ And she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.” With their friendship as the backdrop, the prospect of Kim donning one of Madonna's iconic outfits adds an exciting chapter to their ongoing camaraderie.

