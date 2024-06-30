Here’s Why Kevin Costner Said His Divorce From Christine Baumgartner Was a ‘Crushing Moment’

Actor and director, Kevin Costner, is exploring a challenging chapter in his life following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. In a candid interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Costner revealed the emotional toll of the separation. He said, "That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt." Nevertheless, he shared that he remains resolute in his commitment to his children and his role as a father. He remarked, "But I go forward. I have no choice — my children are looking at me. So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

As per People magazine, Costner and Baumgartner’s relationship began in 1998, and they tied the knot in 2004. After almost 20 years together, Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in February. Costner’s rep asserted, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

At the time, an insider revealed, "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would." Another source spilled the beans and remarked, "Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her. Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

Throughout this period, both Costner and Baumgartner agreed to joint custody of their children. In an interview, he shared, "You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they're interested in...I had to." This divorce is not Costner’s first. He was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, a marriage that ended in 1994. They share three children (Annie, Lily, and Joe). Between his marriages to Silva and Baumgartner, Costner dated Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares a 27-year-old son, Liam, as reported by The Independent.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, Costner remains open to the possibility of finding love again. He said, "Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love. There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined differently. But yeah, I love the idea of that possibility." Rumors had swirled about Costner potentially dating singer Jewel after they were spotted together at an event.

However, Costner clarified on The Howard Stern Show that he and Jewel are just friends. He stated, “We’ve never gone out, ever. I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. I don’t want the press to ruin this for us. I’ve had conversations with her, text-wise, and she’s so smart. She’s been through a lot herself. We have a friendship. We don’t have a romance.”