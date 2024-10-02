Here’s Why Kate Middleton May Be More Committed in Reuniting Prince William and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has reportedly been playing a much larger role in the potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family than many might have suspected. As tensions between the Duke of Sussex and his family remain strained, Middleton seems to be emerging as the key figure behind the scenes, hoping to heal the rift between her husband, Prince William, and his younger brother. Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15, and while public well-wishes from the royal family may seem like a routine gesture, they were anything but. For the first time in years, the royal family’s official social media accounts publicly acknowledged Harry’s birthday.

Even more surprising, Kate and William’s joint account shared a post wishing Harry a happy birthday, marking a small yet prominent olive branch in their fractured relationship. According to insiders, "Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late." It’s clear that Middleton recognizes the significance of keeping family at the center of their values, as reported by The List.

🚨🇬🇧 Flashback to when Prince Harry, Prince William & Kate Middleton were all friends running around happily years ago promoting mental health.



Tell me what do you notice? pic.twitter.com/yvRv2khh9l — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 24, 2024

The source further added, "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.” While the birthday messages posted on social media made headlines, what happened privately is said to have meant even more to Harry. Beyond the public gesture, Middleton reportedly made a personal call to Harry on his birthday and sent him a special gift. For Harry, who has been estranged from the royal family since stepping down as a working royal in 2020, these gestures were deeply meaningful.

As per Express, the source said, "It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive [branch] on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well." The relationship between Middleton and Harry was once very close. Harry had affectionately referred to her as "the sister he never had," and the two shared a special bond.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicky J Sims

One source spilled the beans, "Kate's always had a soft spot for Harry, and despite the hurtful things he's said and done, she's found it in her heart to forgive him and has quietly been chipping away at William to convince him it's time to let the anger go. She doesn't believe it's right to just give up on Harry. She's worried for him because she sees all the signs of how homesick and vulnerable he is. Her view is that no matter what, family is family."