Here's Why Jimmy Kimmel, Despite Advice Against It, Read Trump's Derogatory Post During Oscars 2024

During Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Jimmy Kimmel revealed an interesting anecdote from Sunday night's Oscars broadcast. Having hosted the Oscars four times, Kimmel disclosed that he received advice not to read the derogatory post made by Donald Trump during the event. Despite the pieces of advice, Kimmel chose to exercise his freedom, and opted to share Trump's disparaging remark from Truth Social on air.

“I guess he’s never watched an award show before? Kimmel said. "It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go down to ‘And the Oscar goes to …,” The late-night presenter claimed he was given some extra time to kill after making that unusual and fleeting revelation, but his plan to chew up a few more seconds didn't go over so well. “They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,'” Kimmel laughed, but he did not say who advised him not to bring up Trump's offensive message. “[I was like] ‘Yes, I am.’”

Trump had critiqued Kimmel's performance and the Oscarcast on his social media platform Truth Social throughout the ceremony. In the end, the seasoned Oscars presenter read aloud the post from Trump on Truth Social during the show, "Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again," as per Billboard.

Kimmel responded to the criticism by saying, "Thank you, President Trump." Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still, ah…isn’t it past your jail time? The crowd cheered. Kimmel asked to Trump during the live broadcast, "Isn’t it past your jail time?" In addition to being the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination this year, the former president is currently dealing with more than 90 charges in different states and four criminal indictments. The comedian discussed how the moment came to be with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on ABC's After the Oscars, which aired on Monday morning. In his opening monologue, Kimmel also made light of Oscar candidate Robert Downey Jr.'s prior drug use, as per Page Six.