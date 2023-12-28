Here's Why Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband, Bill Stevenson, Thinks Joe Biden Was a 'Homewrecker'

Jill Biden's ex-husband once claimed that the prospective first lady lied about how they met in the 1970s and accused her of having an affair with Joe Biden. According to the Daily Mail, Bill Stevenson said at the time presumed Democratic candidate was a home wrecker and that the romantic tale of how Joe and Jill met on a blind date was all made up. While working on Biden's first campaign to represent Delaware in the US Senate in 1972, Stevenson and his then-wife became close to the senator. Tragically, in the same year, Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their young daughter perished in a car crash.

Stevenson shared, "I don't want to hurt anyone. But facts are facts and what happened, happened." During that time, Stevenson talked about publishing a tell-all book but didn't reveal the name and this interview came before Jill Biden became the first lady. He continued, "It's ready to go. They can print 30,000 copies in 10 days. I genuinely don't want to harm Jill's chances of becoming First Lady. She would make an excellent First Lady — but this is my story. It's not a bitter book — I'm not bitter because, if it wasn't for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she's the greatest thing in my life — but it does have facts in it that aren't pleasant to Jill and Joe."

He further added, "People ask me how I can go back 40 years, but I am not, I'm going back 72 years to tell my life story. The book is about 300 pages long and Jill only takes up about 80 of them." Stevenson and Jill had got married in 1970. "It was February, I believe it was the 7th." Stevenson continued, "I know exactly when it[affair] was. Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance. I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly. Then one of her best friends told me she thought Joe and Jill were getting a little too close. I was surprised that she came to me."

He revealed, "I was at work and a guy came in and asked, ‘Do you own a brown Corvette?' He said back in May it had crunched his bumper and they told him to get an estimate and he never heard back from them. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Who is they?’ And he said, ‘Funnily enough, Senator Biden was driving.’" Stevenson concluded, "I considered Joe a friend. I’m not surprised he fell in love with Jill. Everyone who meets Jill falls in love with her immediately. It’s hard not to."

