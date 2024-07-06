Here’s Why Jennifer Tilly Was Terrified of Being on 'RHOBH': "It's Insane"

Earlier this year, news broke that 65-year-old actress Jennifer Tilly had joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a 'Friend'. Addressing the same, Tily recently discussed her fear of becoming a part of the Bravos show. On It Happened in Hollywood podcast with Gina Gershon, the Chucky actor discussed her experience on the program in great detail.

Tilly revealed, "Oh my god, it's insane. It's, like, scarier than Chucky. I'll tell you that." As reported by E! Online, she added, "I'm not a Housewife. I’m a Friend, though, which is a lot easier. You just dip in and out. You try to avoid, like, flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes." Guest star, Gershon, who had previously been with Tilly on Bound, completely empathized with her friend's reservations. She confessed. "They approached me. I was too scared."

DailyMail reports Garcelle hosted a lavish beach dinner on Friday while cameras rolled for Season 14, & then hosted a sleepover where Sutton/Jennifer Tilly were spotted with her the next morning 🎥💎 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wpM9fsl1dF — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) June 24, 2024

Gershon felt Tilly would be a better match for the Bravo series, despite Tilly's apprehension. "You know what? You're gonna be a genius on that. You'll take over that whole set, Jen. I have no doubt. I'd even watch it with you on it!" On season 14 of RHOBH, Tilly will be seen with Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton— Richard's sister —will also be back as a Friend. Crystal Kung Minkoff, who left the reality program after three seasons, still won't be returning.

Garcelle, Jennifer Tilly, Kyle, Boz, and Sutton at The Viper Room for a recent event for Erika Jayne 🔥 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/T2eKlsoi0M — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 10, 2024

In the premiere of RHOBH Season 13, Stracke previously described the amusing bond between her and Tilly. As reported by Bravo TV, Stracke said, "Jennifer Tilly is one of my best friends for over 10 years. We travel so well together. We love to go to fashion shows all over the world. I did put one of her salted caramels in my ear on an Air France flight. I thought it was the earplugs, and they were stuck in my ears, and we couldn’t get it out. And then she said, ‘Was that the salted caramel I gave you?’ I said, ‘Yes, it was.’ I don’t know, we’re so stupid together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Tilly (@jennifertilly)

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in 2022, viewers got a better look at the bond between the duo. During their sit-down, the Chucky actress claimed she is 'very psychic' and has a natural ability to gauge people's character traits upon first meeting. Stracke told Tilly, "You do that with the people that I date." Tilly replied, "Yes, I'm very protective of little Miss Sutton because, you know, she gets all excited. She thinks Bumble is like a candy store. She is like, ‘That one, that one, that one, that one.’ I’m like ‘Sutton, no…’"