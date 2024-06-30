Here’s Why Jennifer Lawrence Said She Was “Obsessed” With ‘Real Housewives’

Jennifer Lawrence’s Real Housewives dream is on the verge of becoming reality. The avid fan of the hit reality TV series is set to produce and star in a murder mystery film inspired by the hit reality show. Titled The Wives, this exciting project has been picked up by Apple Original Films and will be co-produced by A24 and Apple, Deadline reported.

Lawrence has never been shy about her love for the Real Housewives franchise. She first opened up about her obsession during a fun appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she joked about her alter-ego when she's had a bit too much to drink, Hollywood Life reported. She playfully mentioned that getting “too drunk with the Housewives” was something she always dreamt of. In a 2014 Vanity Fair interview, Lawrence again gushed about her favorite shows. “I do love my Real Housewives,” she shared. “New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special.”

Jennifer Lawrence is starring in and producing ‘The Wives,’ a 'Real Housewives'-inspired murder mystery for A24 and Apple Original Films. pic.twitter.com/b9XzW66UAd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2024

Known for her candid nature, Lawrence often talks about her Housewives fandom, even if it sparks some drama, per The Things. She frequently appears on Watch What Happens Live to discuss the latest Bravo scandals and never misses a chance to share her thoughts during red-carpet interviews, which sometimes leads to a bit of backlash from the Bravo stars themselves.

Lawrence’s enthusiasm for the franchise even spills over into her personal life. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed, “I’m obsessed… Bravo is on in my household 24/7. I am a… I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives. Andy Cohen and I… I would call us colleagues. I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice.”

Jennifer Lawrence has "Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! F*ING EVERYTHING!!!" that she is a ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ stan. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KJ2rM5uPxD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

As of now, Lawrence is the only confirmed cast member for The Wives. With her involvement, there’s a good chance other A-listers might be interested in joining, with maybe some real Bravolebrities popping in for a cameo, per W Magazine. Lawrence has always been a big fan of Bethenny Frankel and Countess Luann—the actress would be elated if they make an appearance. There’s even buzz about Rihanna, another famous Bravo superfan, potentially joining the cast.

If anyone is perfect for an A24 spin on real housewives it’s Jennifer Lawrence https://t.co/5fwLG5ChtB — Jess (@jessforlast) June 21, 2024

Recently, Tilda Swinton was seen hanging out with the Countess, sparking rumors that she might be researching for a role. However, with Swinton, it's hard to tell—she’s always full of surprises. The Wives, which Apple Original Films acquired in a highly competitive bidding war, is still in the early stages of development. While specific plot details are under wraps, fans know it’s going to be a murder mystery.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

As Lawrence transitions from avid viewer to creative force behind a Housewives-inspired project, fans eagerly anticipate The Wives. With her star power and genuine love for the franchise, this film promises to be a thrilling addition to the murder mystery genre with a delightful reality TV twist.