Here's Why Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Vountarily Took Pay Cuts in Friends Season 3

Anything for FRIENDS. Nothing speaks "love" and "bonding" more than voluntarily sacrificing something for your beloved pal. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer set a perfect example of a true "friend" back in the nineties, and all we can say is Bravo!! We have been admiring them as artists, but they gave us one more reason to love them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Getty Images

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Closest Friends Are Women From the ‘Woo Woo Circle'

The 90s American sitcom is a cult classic, and the characters are etched into the fans' minds. However, behind every successful show run, there are some behind-the-scenes things that no one knows about. The star cast—Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry—sealed the deals at $1 million per episode, reported Business Insider.

This negotiation was the highest salary actors have ever received for a half-hour episode, according to PEOPLE. So the total calculation was that the actors were getting $22 million for 22 episodes. Initially, the makers had plans for only one season. But the show picked up steam and went on for two more seasons.

Image Source: Getty Images | Warner Bros. Television

With the growing popularity, Aniston's (Rachel Green) and Schwimmer's (Ross Geller) relationship became a focal point. Fans were more interested in their equation, and somehow, their success surpassed the fame of their co-stars. This eventually meant they would be earning more than their 'friends.'

Also Read: Adam Sandler Sends Flowers To Jennifer Aniston On Every Mother's Day As a Symbol of Support

The set of the 90s highest-grossing sitcom suffered pay disparity, and the Friend's alum didn't like it. As soon as the second season began, Aniston and Schwimmer received a pay raise, and others worked for less. So the close-knit cast decided to re-negotiate for the third season and entered into contracts not as individuals but as a team.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Feeling 'Kind of Alone' and other Relationship Struggles

Consequently, the Murder Mystery actress and Schwimmer's salaries went down, so they matched the rest of the cast. And the duo accepted it voluntarily. So by seasons nine and ten, all the cast members were earning the same amount, $1 million per episode. "It would've destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially," the Pvolve adviser noted, as per the Daily Mail.

It was an iconic move and way ahead of its time. Kudos to Aniston and Schwimmer, who were so secure in their craft that they respected everyone's presence in the crew. A source who witnessed the situation spoke highly of the cast's unity: "It's unique that you've got six actors at least purported to be all for one and one for all," reported Entertainment Weekly.

Talking about finances, the biggest jump actually happened between seasons six and seven, when everyone went from $125,000 an episode to $750,000. These negotiations made NBC executives second-guess their decision. In fact, they were unsure if they'd be able to renew the show at all.

For Lisa Kudrow, it was more important to be on screen. She said actors are "basically freelancers," so they should be prepared for days when they'll run out of work. Kudrow said, "Especially actors on shows where they're character-driven and the actors are the characters, they're necessary," HuffPost reports. She continued, "And I don't think it's out of line to ask that, you know, 'Make me a partner in this endeavor in some way.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

More from Inquisitr

Zendaya Debuts Smashing New Hairstyle Inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel From ‘Friends'

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Alternate Career Option & Says "People Dread It"