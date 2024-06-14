Here's Why Internet Thinks Barron Trump Has 'Potential to Be the Greatest Basketballer of All Times'

All eyes are on Barron Trump. The 6ft 9 inches tall boy has gained a fan following of his own for his good looks and charming personality. The 18-year-old has only recently graduated from school, however, people on the internet are already curious about his career aspirations.

While some are rooting for his political acumen, others are saying he can potentially be a great basketball player.

An account @BehizyTweets on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of former president Donald Trump discussing how he wanted Barron to opt for basketball but the young man preferred soccer.

The caption read, "Trump reveals that he tried to get his son Barron to play basketball because of his height but he chose to play soccer instead. Barron could've easily surpassed Michael Jordan & LeBron James as the GOAT but he chose to kick a ball instead SAD FOR THE COUNTRY!"

Netizens took to the comment section to share their opinions on Barron's sports choice. A MAGA supporter, @super_ultraMAGA, rooted for the teenager, "I mean, with his length he could be the best goalie on the planet. Homie could be on the other side of the net and still block the kick."@AscotNikit21479 added that if Barron won't play basketball, it'll be a loss for America, "Who knew that not wanting to play basketball could be such a big loss for America?"

Another X user, @shoegal0128, wondered why Barron didn't choose basketball with this height, "He's a good-looking young man and he's a good boy. I know they're proud of him, but damn I can't believe he didn't play basketball with his height. I hope he doesn't regret it one day."

@JamesHogan4683 echoed, "Barron Trump had the potential to be the greatest basketball player of all time, but he chose soccer instead. Such a missed opportunity for the nation!"

Meanwhile, others lauded the boy for his individuality and for choosing to do what he wanted instead of blindly following others. For instance, @mamadclark, appreciated the boy, "Good for Barron doing what he wanted."

@lukehanson246 agreed, "Barron's choice to play soccer over basketball is a testament to his individuality and passion for the sport. Let's respect his decision and support him in whatever he chooses to pursue."

Barron has mostly been away from the spotlight thanks to his mother Melania Trump who's been fiercely protective of her son amid her boisterous husband's controversies.

However, if the sources are to be believed, the youngest Trump is "smart, funny, and full of sarcasm," unlike his media image of being quiet and withdrawn like his Slovenian mother.

In fact, in one of the interviews, the Republican front-runner discussed Barron's interest in politics. Trump told "Kayal and Company" on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Friday, "He is a smart one. And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" per The Hill.