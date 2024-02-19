Here's Why Fans Think Kris Jenner Doesn't Want Kourtney's Stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, in Family Brand

Fans of Kris Jenner saw hints that the matriarch is hesitant to have Alabama Barker involved with the Kardashian business. Alabama became the granddaughter-in-law of Kris as a consequence of Kourtney Kardashian's marriage to Travis Barker. With this union in 2022, Alabama's ties to the illustrious family were cemented. As reported by The Sun, the young star's most recent Instagram picture was tagged by a Kardashian admirer who was searching for further comments on the statement that Alabama "doesn't match" the famous family's "vibe."

One user shared it on Reddit and the post read, "Stop blaming the Kardashians and notice how they haven't taken her in/Kris isn't helping her launch a career (or at least not to public knowledge). She would damage their brand with the mismatched foundation and 'fashion.' It's not giving nepo baby, it's giving trailer trash won the lottery. I'm not a hater, it's not her fault she doesn't know better, but I wish she would listen and get help. It's so sad to see. Later in life when she looks back, she's going to be messed up. You can't say 'Shut up she's happy' but she very clearly isn't!" The post's comment section was filled with more critics sharing their opinions on the matter.

One user commented, "I don’t disagree that she’ll probably regret all this when she looks back & I also agree Kris doesn’t want her included as part of their “brand”, it’s just ironic because the KarJenner brand is also “white trash”, the fact they think they’re better or bring something different to the table than Alabama is hilarious." Another user replied, "Go look at Kim's cover of "paper" magazine from 2014. Kim is no different than Bianca or Alabama. I think personally just my opinion, they may be jealous because she's so young and she's up and coming, also has a rich and famous dad with a recording studio at his house, that he can produce crappy albums for his kids to get their followers up, get her into invites to the Grammys Etc like he's doing with Kourtney. kim had to record a pörń tape to get noticed."

Alabama shared a series of pictures on Instagram last Friday showing off her yellow and green bikini and vibrant cover-up. With her blond hair cascading straight down, a full face of makeup, and diamond jewelry as accessories, she looked stunning. Many people debated the issue on social media after Barker's images caused a reaction, sharing their thoughts. While some supported Barker, saying that the colors shouldn't be exclusive to any one set of people, others condemned her for taking a very culturally significant design and ignoring its historical background or source. One user commented, "Ok cool, I was wondering when you were gonna cross the line into cosplaying as a black woman." A second one asked, "Why do u pretend to be another race?"