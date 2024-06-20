Here’s Why Fans Disapprove of Jennifer Lopez's Photo Selection in Father’s Day Post for Ben Affleck

For a few months, fans have speculated that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage is already facing some issues. This comes up after the couple decided to keep their relationship low-profile. However, despite the controversy, Lopez left everyone wondering by posting a heartfelt message on social media for Affleck. She shared it as a tribute on Father’s Day. It featured a black and white picture of Affleck as a young man, along with a message saying, "Our hero. Happy Father’s Day," as noted by HuffPost.

One user wrote on X, "Weird using Ben playing a military guy photo. These types of holidays are to honor real people. Not movie characters people played 20 years ago..." Another user said, "Couldn’t even use a real picture of him either, pulled a Google image of him from Pearl Harbor film." A third user came up with a similar opinion and said, "The only thing is - it is a still from Pearl Harbour - the movie with Jennifer Garner in it as well ......." Lopez is a proud mother of twins, Max and Emme, whom she co-parents with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

On the other hand, Affleck shares three children with his former wife Jennifer Garner. While Lopez posted a Father's Day tribute for him, it was Garner who spent the special day with him, even receiving a ride home later in the day in his BMW, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, despite speculation from fans about a potential breakup between Lopez and Affleck, a source disclosed that Lopez is dedicated to save their marriage. As reported by Cosmopolitan, a source said, "She wants this marriage to work so much that she is willing to make any sacrifice including giving up being J.Lo."

The source added, "She doesn't want to be divorced. She doesn't want to end up like Madonna—on her own at 60. She lets him smoke, which is huge—she hates smoking, and to be around that as a singer is a straight no. But he never gave up when they were dating and married. She won't give up this relationship. She's going out there looking as normal as she can. It's sad to see her dimming her shine to try to keep him." There are also reports of the couple residing in different homes as multiple sources have come forward to discuss the status of their relationship.

One insider said, “They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach." As reported by Harper's Bazaar, the source added, “Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash.” Another source said, “He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.”