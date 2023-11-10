Teen Mom's Cory Wharton Shares Heartfelt Message For Daughter After Her Open-Heart Surgery

Cory Wharton of Teen Mom fame recently took to social media to share heartwarming photos of his one-year-old daughter, Maya, who recently underwent open-heart surgery. Cory and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, have documented their emotional journey, showing their family's resilience in the face of Maya's congenital heart condition.

"This picture makes me smile to see my lil girl smiling and for the sun to be shining on her surgery scar," Cory captioned the photo, per The Sun. "It all comes full circle. It's moments like this that I don't take for granted & I'm so thankful for."

"Maya is finally starting to get brave enough to start walking, she just has to find her pace & her balance a bit," he stated alongside a video he shared of Maya joyfully walking. "I told her she better be walking by Thanksgiving."

Maya, who was born in June 2022, had a difficult start to life after being diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a condition in which the tricuspid valve fails to form properly, affecting blood flow to the lungs. This revelation sent Cory and Taylor on an emotional rollercoaster, taking them through waves of fear, anxiety, and preparation.

Maya spent her first days in the NICU and underwent three cath labs to measure her blood vessels and blood pressure. Despite the difficult start, the family rejoiced at her return. Maya's journey, however, took a new turn when she underwent open-heart surgery in January 2023. The surgery aimed to treat her heart condition and get her back on track.

Maya faced unexpected challenges following her surgery. Her oxygen levels dropped, necessitating more days on a ventilator. Cory described the experience as "scary," emphasizing how difficult it was to watch his daughter struggle and feel helpless as a parent. Cory and Taylor were both affected by the ordeal, which required them to navigate the emotional aftermath with therapy and support from their extended family.

Despite the setbacks, Cory remained upbeat, expressing gratitude for Maya's progress. He emphasized her newfound ability to "take flights without oxygen" and live a more vibrant life, as reported by E! News. Cory's acknowledgment of the role that family members, including Cheyenne Floyd, played in supporting their older daughter Ryder during Maya's health struggles emphasizes the importance of having a strong support system in place during difficult times.

The Wharton-Selfridge family is cautiously optimistic about Maya's future as she approaches the age of 17 months. They anticipate a second open-heart surgery when Maya reaches 35 pounds, recognizing the potential difficulties ahead. The family, on the other hand, is committed to living in the present and celebrating Maya's continued progress.

Cory's parenting reflections during Maya's health crisis provide insight into the emotional toll it takes on parents. The experience has brought him closer to Taylor, emphasizing the importance of their relationship rediscovering joy and normalcy. Cory sees the strength gained from overcoming Maya's open-heart surgery as a testament to their ability to face any challenge as they plan for the future.

