Here’s Why Donald Trump Once Called Fox News a ‘Pretty Hostile Network’

As part of a heated interview with Bret Baier last year, Donald Trump blasted Fox News as 'hostile'. The former president's dissatisfaction with Baier's inflexible explanation of his 2020 election defeat was evident. Trump has long denied the reality of his loss, despite his many false claims about conspiracies including election fraud and malicious actions.

Trump calls Fox News a "hostile network" during an interview with Bret Baier. pic.twitter.com/GiuRHjdenJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 20, 2023

Trump's frustration with Baier’s refusal to accept his version of events and his possible threat to boycott the first debate became clear to Fox’s executives during their conversation. This made it clear that he did not want to be challenged on his conspiracies by the reporters on the network. When Baier asked whether he had decided on the primary, Trump said, "No, I haven’t, but I do say, why would I allow a hostile network — Fox, you know, pretty hostile — why would I allow." As per Mediate, Baier interrupted, "You get a fair shake," to which Trump stated, "This is a fair interview, but it’s hostile. It’s on the hostile side. I wouldn’t say it’s a puff piece but that’s okay."

Simultaneously, when Newsmax anchor Eric Bolling inquired as to his participation in the first Republican primary debate hosted by Fox News host Baier, Trump lashed out. As per Mediate, he told Bolling, "In many ways, I’d love to, but in other ways, it seems foolish." Given his commanding lead over his Republican opponents in the polls, Trump argued that it would be pointless to debate them on 'a hostile network like Fox'. Trump further explained, "The interview with Bret, I thought it was fine, I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty. Everything was unfriendly. No smiling, no ‘let’s have fun, let’s make America great again.’ Everything was like a hit."

Wow, Fox News was already hostile to Trump when he ran for President for the first time:



"Maybe anyone can run for anything... but Donald Trump for President???" pic.twitter.com/fOpRLGsKdg — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) May 1, 2024

Throughout that period, Trump often criticized Fox News, either by using surveys or by making fun of their falling ratings. Trump took to Truth Social to poke fun at Fox News' ratings and voiced his displeasure with the network when they broadcasted a survey showing him losing to Joe Biden. In one of the posts he wrote, "MAGA has left Fox for more promising “prairies.” Long live the King. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA." After Fox News personality Laura Ingraham broadcast a poll showing Trump losing to Biden, Trump fired out at her.

Trump shared on Truth Social at the time, "Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than 'Rob'. The poll you're looking at now, which has me doing far better against Crooked Joe, was just put out by FOX, I am sure unhappily." The polls revealed that Trump was losing to Biden in Georgia and Arizona.