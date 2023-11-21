Here's Why Bill Maher Believes Donald Trump is Triumphing Over Joe Biden in Polls

The season for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election is intensifying as the months pass by quickly. Each candidate is doing their best to earn support from their voters through their speeches and rallies, followed by other methods to secure a place in the hearts and minds of people who hold the fate of the next President of America. Amid this journey of tumultuous affairs, there have been many commenters who’ve discussed the situation and addressed it.

Comedian Bill Maher is one of the many who decided to comment on the polls that seem to depict a victory curve for Donald Trump and a not-so-great-looking curve for Joe Biden. Maher seemed to have an answer for what might be causing Trump to ace through this time.

According to the Daily Mail UK, in a new episode of his show, Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher pointed out that a primary reason Biden was losing was that he didn’t require a “catalyst” to “clean up deteriorating cities”. Maher was joined by Democrat Donna Brazile and former GOP Congressman turned ‘Never Trumper, Adam Kinzinger, on his show. He said, “I want to try a theory out on you: why Trump is killing it—not just within the party, but he’s beating Biden heavily too."

Next, Maher referred to the APEC Summit that recently took place in San Francisco and said: “They did something very interesting in San Francisco.” Maher continued to reminisce on a joke concerning the city. He said: “I mean, I have done many, many jokes as many comedians have about stepping and poop in San Francisco.”

The comedian went on to allege that, on most occasions, authorities don’t pay attention to requests to keep the vicinity clean. He added jokingly, “You know, it’s a city that needs to be put under control—so they did! Because Xi [Jinping] was coming!!" The comedian further insinuates via the example that actions are put in place when a foreign delegate pops by to say ‘Hi.’

Coming back to the crux of the matter, Maher noted while appearing burdened: “The streets of San Francisco are currently plagued with the homeless and drug-addled population doing drugs in public, sometimes overdosing and dying on the streets.” Then he states, “This to me is why Trump is winning because he talks about ‘I’m going to open up the mental hospitals again.” Before he proceeded to clarify that “it’s not necessarily a good solution."

Maher continued, “When he talks, ‘I’m gonna put people in camps, the immigrants,’ all this kind of stuff, and people just see a place—a country—especially in the cities that look out-of-control. And the fact that the Democrats could control it for three days, how about making it permanent?” The other panelists present agreed with Maher and offered their own opinions on the matter.

However, as the discussion entered its final stage, Maher was asked about Biden’s eligibility for President instead of the age factor and the aftermath of it thus far. Maher pondered for a moment, emphasized Trump’s victory in the polls, and said, “Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely.” But Maher claimed that he doesn’t believe Biden can “win the job”. He concludes, “That’s what I care about. He’s going to lose.”

