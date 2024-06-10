Here’s Why Biden Mocked a Reporter Saying: “Did You Fall on Your Head or Something”

In a recent encounter that has ignited widespread discussion, President Joe Biden delivered a sharp retort to a reporter’s question about his plans for a potential second term. The exchange which took place at Philadelphia International Airport, highlighted Biden’s quick wit and the ongoing concerns about his age and health. As Biden disembarked from Air Force One for a series of campaign events, a reporter asked, “President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris?” Biden, struggling to hear over the background noise, responded, "Are you OK? Are you all right?"

As per HuffPost, Biden further quipped, “You’re not hurt are you? I said are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?” before turning to the Democratic lawmakers standing beside him. The exchange highlighted Biden’s visible agitation and underscored the constant scrutiny he faces regarding his age and capacity to serve another term. The incident unraveled with Biden standing alongside Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Maryland Governor Wes Moore. Despite the light-hearted tone of Biden’s retort, it touched on a serious issue. At 81, Biden’s ability to complete a second term has been a topic of debate, especially as it would end when he is 86 years old.

The timing of the exchange also overlapped with the renewed focus on Biden’s health following Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents, which remarked, “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice-presidency when he was a private citizen…the evidence does not establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt…at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory…it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

However, Biden slammed such claims and exclaimed, “I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing. How in the hell dare he raise that.” Biden's interaction with the reporter is not an isolated incident. As per CNN, he has a history of sharp exchanges with the press. For instance, in August, he called a question from Fox News’s Peter Doocy "lousy" when asked about his son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings. Additionally, a hot mic once caught him referring to another Fox News reporter as a "stupid son of a bitch" following a question about inflation. The reporter questioned, “Would you take a question on inflation … ? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” To which Biden replied, “It’s a great asset – more inflation…What a stupid son of a b***h.”