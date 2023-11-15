Here's Why 'Backstreet Boys' Member AJ McLean Decided to Meet His Dad After 42 Years

Backstreet Boys is perhaps one of the most iconic and legendary boybands of the century with their charming demeanor and soothing yet peppy vocals. The members of the band include Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and AJ McLean. Each of these gentlemen had a unique set of pipes that have produced some of the biggest hits in the music industry for years. Perhaps none of it would’ve been possible without its founding member McLean. Although the band is still together, they haven’t released any new music thus far. While each member is on their journey of life dealing with different experiences, McLean particularly is on a rather bittersweet journey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JMEnternational

Also Read: Fans Think Britney Spears Delivered This ‘Diss’ to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears in Cryptic Instagram Post

According to Page Six, after about 42 years of searching for his biological dad the father-son duo finally reunited just recently. The emanated boy band member was also in therapy for his mental health and is recovering quite well. It was during these sessions that he realized that he desperately wanted to meet his dad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The Backstreet Boys recently concluded their World Tour with an epic bash in May this year. After which as per People, McLean reportedly decided to dedicate time to the betterment of his mental health. To do this, he decided to seek help at a mental health facility in Scottsdale, Arizona and he “spent 10 weeks doing an intensive outpatient program for past trauma, PTSD, depression, and anxiety.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ McLean (@aj_mclean)

Also Read: Jenelle Evans Hits Back at Fans, Denies Choosing Husband Over Kids Despite Child Abuse Allegations

While it certainly is great news that McLean is working through the process of healing, he claimed that his time spent there was the sole inspiration to possibly re-kindle a healthy relationship with his father whom he hadn’t encountered since he was a 3-year-old toddler. Although they weren’t fully in touch the two were “talking here and there via text message.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko)

Also Read: Matt LeBlanc Pens Down an Emotional Note For Matthew Perry Days After His Tragic Death

However, McLean strongly claimed that therapy acted as a “catalyst” for him to seek out his father even more. It prompted him to say to his dad, “Hey, why don’t we have a little sit-down? I would love to pick your brain.” He continued to add, “I was told one thing from my mom and my uncle and my other family about how you were.”

McLean notes that throughout his childhood, there were other perspectives about his dad’s character that he was exposed to. But for once, he “wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth” and decide for himself what he wanted to think about his father. Furthermore, McLean strongly stated that he wanted to be responsible for his “own decisions” concerning how he wanted to see his father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The Backstreet Boys member elaborates, “There is a healthy form of being selfish, and I’m making my own choices in life now and making my own decisions.” He ended his explanation with a rather deep afterthought on the matter. McLean declared, “And Hopefully, if I make mistakes; learning from them. I’m not perfect. I don’t want to be perfect. Nobody is.”

More from Inquisitr

Gwyneth Paltrow Says People Thought She Was ‘Nuts’ When She Started Goop

Courteney Cox Reminisces The ‘Thousands of Moments’ With Her Onscreen Love Interest Matthew Perry