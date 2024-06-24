Here's Why a Former Trump Voter Said He Has 'No Choice But to Vote for Biden' in November

A conservative from Michigan, recently discussed why he plans to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. The Republican Voters Against Trump page on X shared Edward's video in which he comes clean about his 2016 Donald Trump vote and the subsequent four years of 'chaos'. He continued by mentioning the high rate of departure among Trump's top executive team and the instability during his presidency.

“I did vote for Trump…I have 20 grandkids and 5 great-grandchildren. I do not want him to be in charge of the government that’s going to determine their future…I have no choice but to vote for Biden because it’s the only way we’re going to keep Donald Trump out of office." pic.twitter.com/ItegGBzbfE — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 22, 2024

Edward stated in the video, "At 91% turnover in executive senior staff. This is all in four years. This is more than any other president I think in history. So, I don't know how somebody could vote for him. Or he runs the White House like another episode of The Apprentice. I do not want him to be in charge of the government that’s going to determine their future." The Brookings Institution in 2021 compiled statistics showing that fourteen cabinet officials resigned from Trump's administration. This does not include acting secretaries or members of the cabinet-level, who change from president to president, but only secretaries confirmed by Congress.

A little context on just how stable the Biden Admin has been, compared to the chaotic previous administration, might be helpful. By 2020, senior executive staff turnover had reached 91 percent, a new record in the modern presidency. https://t.co/1DJixoT7dD — Robert Moffitt (@justplainbob) February 2, 2023

In comparison to Ronald Reagan (78%), Bill Clinton (74%), and Barack Obama (71%), former President Trump's top executive staff had a turnover rate of 91% after his tenure. Senior White House workers under Trump, including his secretaries, have seen many rounds of change and the site highlights a technique that only counts turnover once per post. The former president went through four different press secretaries, chiefs of staff, and national security advisers according to Brookings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Edward further added that Trump lacks 'integrity' and all the other hallmarks of an effective leader. He concluded his message by adding, "I have to vote for Biden, I have no choice but to vote for Biden because it's the only way we keep Donald out of office. That for me is the top priority." Additionally, he said that it is impossible to support a candidate that disregards the constitution. On several occasions, Trump has often asked to have portions of the Constitution repealed, and he has never failed to ignore the Constitution altogether.

Pretzel logic. He asks for termination of our Constitution, says he’ll be a dictator on day one, and plans the firing of all Government employees he deems insufficiently dedicated to Trump. You’re no patriot. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/w7xBs916iv — David Hank (@the_big_dhg) April 15, 2024

In 2022, Trump implied that some sections of the United States Constitution should be 'terminated.' While misrepresenting the substance of a study about Twitter's moderation choices during the 2020 campaign, Trump called for the overturn or repeat of the 2020 election during that time expressly urging the disregard of the nation's highest law. He posted on Truth Social, "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."