Here's Why a Former Trump Voter Said He Has 'No Choice But to Vote for Biden' in November

By Priyanka Pandey
Published on : 02:17 PST, Jun 24, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Christopher Furlong; (R) Photo by Bill Pugliano

A conservative from Michigan, recently discussed why he plans to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. The Republican Voters Against Trump page on X shared Edward's video in which he comes clean about his 2016 Donald Trump vote and the subsequent four years of 'chaos'. He continued by mentioning the high rate of departure among Trump's top executive team and the instability during his presidency.

 

 

Edward stated in the video, "At 91% turnover in executive senior staff. This is all in four years. This is more than any other president I think in history. So, I don't know how somebody could vote for him. Or he runs the White House like another episode of The Apprentice. I do not want him to be in charge of the government that’s going to determine their future." The Brookings Institution in 2021 compiled statistics showing that fourteen cabinet officials resigned from Trump's administration. This does not include acting secretaries or members of the cabinet-level, who change from president to president, but only secretaries confirmed by Congress.

 

 

In comparison to Ronald Reagan (78%), Bill Clinton (74%), and Barack Obama (71%), former President Trump's top executive staff had a turnover rate of 91% after his tenure. Senior White House workers under Trump, including his secretaries, have seen many rounds of change and the site highlights a technique that only counts turnover once per post. The former president went through four different press secretaries, chiefs of staff, and national security advisers according to Brookings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

 

Edward further added that Trump lacks 'integrity' and all the other hallmarks of an effective leader. He concluded his message by adding, "I have to vote for Biden, I have no choice but to vote for Biden because it's the only way we keep Donald out of office. That for me is the top priority." Additionally, he said that it is impossible to support a candidate that disregards the constitution. On several occasions, Trump has often asked to have portions of the Constitution repealed, and he has never failed to ignore the Constitution altogether.

 

 

In 2022, Trump implied that some sections of the United States Constitution should be 'terminated.' While misrepresenting the substance of a study about Twitter's moderation choices during the 2020 campaign, Trump called for the overturn or repeat of the 2020 election during that time expressly urging the disregard of the nation's highest law. He posted on Truth Social, "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

