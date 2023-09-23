Here's When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Planning to Welcome Their Baby Boy

Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together; the founder of Poosh has been teasing the potential due date with subtly worded social media posts. Kourtney recently disclosed that she was five months pregnant during the modeling session in a behind-the-scenes post from the 'Lemme' glow gummy campaign. Hence, fans have speculated that the couple is expecting baby 'Kravis' "around early to mid-October" as a result of the news.

The reality star captioned a carousel of shots from the photo shoot, "Behind the scenes from my new @lemme glow gummies campaign. (I was hiding a little 5 month baby bump on set ) Lemme Glow is the ultimate beauty complex, scientifically formulated with Types 1 and 3 Collagen Peptides, Biotin, Zinc, Vitamins A, C & E, and 72 Ionic Trace Minerals." In all of the photos, the Hulu star is seen covering her bump. As per the US Sun, fans of Kourtney seized her hint that she was five months pregnant at the time and used it to develop a hunch about when her son would be delivered. "If she was hiding her bump from the public still at five months, it's safe to assume she was at least that pregnant when she revealed her pregnancy to the world - this means she's probably due around early-mid October," one fan shared on Reddit forum. A second fan theorized: "Yay! I was right - spooky baby (maybe)." "I was always thinking mid to late September but early October was my second guess!" a third fan said. A fourth fan speculated: "Another Scorpio, possibly?"

The KUWTK star hasn't had the simplest pregnancy experience recently. Travis, 47, stated on September 1 that he had to cancel his Blink-182 tour dates in Europe due to an "urgent family matter." The couple was noticed leaving a hospital in Los Angeles, California, two days later, looking dejected. Then on September 6, Kourtney revealed that she had to go through "emergency fetal surgery": "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery." She continued at the time: "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Kourtney shares three kids: daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis shares daughter, Alabama Luella Barker,17, and son Landon Asher Barker,19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

