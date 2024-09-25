Here's What Trump’s Assassination Suspect Wrote in His Chilling Letter Before the Failed Shooting

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on the suspected assassination attempt of ex-President Donald Trump earlier this month when he tried to flee the spot. The shooter who missed his aim in the Palm Beach golf course, Florida had written a letter addressing people months before the final attempt to shoot the former President. Routh who was hiding behind the bushes and camped the previous night in the woods to kill Trump was spotted by the Secret Service agents.

DOJ Releases Florida Wanna-Be Assassin Letter: Why would they do this? The Ryan Routh’s letter offers a $150,000 bounty to whoever successfully assassinates Trump.

What purpose does that serve?The FBI wouldn’t release the Nashville shooter’s manifesto due to… pic.twitter.com/0jdjcIAnny — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) September 23, 2024

He was arrested when he tried to dodge the agents. The suspect according to Deadline had dropped off a box at a witness' place which included a letter and a confession to a deadly crime. The witness contacted the investigating agencies about the letters on September 18, three days after the shooting incident. The letter addressed- "Dear World" read, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can complete the job." Up until now, this is one of the most detailed evidence of Routh's crime.

In May of this year, Ryan uploaded this letter from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. When translated, you can see that Ryan was serving in COMBAT fighting on… pic.twitter.com/tosJybj8y8 — Prof. M Reza Salami, Ph.D., P.E. (@RezaSalami1220) September 18, 2024

In the letter, he also refers to the businessman-turned-politician by writing, "He ended relations with Iran like a child, and now the Middle East has unraveled," blaming him for the deteriorated foreign relations of the US with the Middle East. According to Forbes, the prosecutor revealed that the box included, ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and other letters. Routh has been charged with two gun offenses and is set to face a long jail term if all the charges are proven. In the charges filed, the documents also shed light on how the suspect traveled to Florida only to assassinate the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections.

He was once right wing. He supported Trump in 2016. His views changed. None of this really matters. He's a nutcase and pathetic person. PERIOD. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 23, 2024

The FBI analysis revealed that Routh "traveled from the Greensboro, North Carolina, area, to West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 14, 2024." It also gave details about the arrested man's phone records between August 18, 2024, and September 15, 2024. Routh’s cell phone "accessed cell towers located near Trump International and the former President’s residence at Mar-a-Lago," as per the filing. Routh had also authored a book where he justified assassination. The book titled Ukraine’s Unwinnable War: The Fatal Flaw of Democracy, World Abandonment and the Global Citizen-Taiwan, Afghanistan, North Korea, WWIII and the End of Humanity carries excerpts that hint at his intention and the root of it.

The book excerpt read, "You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal. No one here in the US seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection," which hauntingly indicates Routh's plan of shooting Trump to death.