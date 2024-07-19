Here’s What Trump Hopes To Convey to the American People on the Last Night of the RNC

At Thursday's 2024 Republican National Convention, many prominent figures gushed about Donald Trump. Two of these individuals had a commonality: they were the former president's staffers. Two employees at Trump's golf courses represent a tiny but powerful constituency, sandwiched between legal immigrants, single moms, and war heroes.

Trump’s former caddie is speaking at the RNC to vouch for his golf skills: “Donald Trump is one hell of a golfer … Donald Trump - 21 Club Championships. Joe Biden - 0.” pic.twitter.com/EBoivsg5Pl — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 19, 2024

Among them was John Nieporte, who served as the head pro at Trump's West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club. As reported by HuffPost, Nieporte revealed about Trump, "At our club championship in March, I watched President Trump hit a perfect 210-yard 4-iron to within 10 feet of the hole. He needed to sink that putt to win. Do you think he sunk it? You better believe he sunk that putt." Trump National Doral's golf manager Carrie Ruiz, also mounted the stage to gush about Trump's 'unrelenting drive.' In her remarks on her promotion to the esteemed job, she lauded Trump's hire in a traditionally male-dominated field. As per the Independent, Ruiz stated, "I am not a golf professional. I cannot break 90… yet. But none of that mattered to President Trump. He looks at things differently, he welcomes the unconventional, and I am proud to be among the countless women he’s promoted to leadership positions."

Maybe Donald is a better golfer than Joe Biden because while Donald was president, he practiced golf, whereas since Biden's been president, he's practiced getting jobs to the American people. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 19, 2024

Attorney Alina Habba representing Trump made the comment that the ex-president had 'one heck of a golf swing' to the assembled audience. Trump's 17-year-granddaughter Kai Trump said that she and her grandfather used to play golf together and that he often called her to inquire about her round and brag about his own. Additionally, Trump's erstwhile counselor Kellyanne Conway also slipped in a comment on the former president's fondness for golf. Conway said, "Donald Trump could be the envy of former presidents. He’s a billionaire who could play golf every day. He could enjoy a magnificent life. He does not need to do this, but we need him to do this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Former president Trump's golf game is perhaps the most personal thing that he often brags about. Interestingly enough during his debate with President Joe Biden last month, Trump brought up his golf game, and the two global leaders joked about their handicaps when the subject of competence at an elderly age came up. As reported by News Journal Online, Trump boasted in the debate about his golf game and the two club championships he had just won, among other things. Trump said, "[Biden] He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards." While boasting that he had achieved a handicap of six while serving as vice president, Biden replied, "I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him". Out of all the lies, Trump retorted, "That he's a six handicap" was the largest. Trump further added, "I’ve seen your swing. I know your swing."

If golf scores and hours in attendance on golf courses were a criteria to be a good President, we would know.

He tried hard, in his defense: flying each weekend on tax payers dime on Air force 1 to Florida to play golf and pile up classified documents … — TheRealMireille (@Frwolf33) July 19, 2024

A few days later, addressing a rally near Miami at his Trump National Doral golf course, the renowned 'Blue Monster,' Trump brought it up again, this time challenging the president to an "18-hole contest." As reported by The Palm Beach Post, Trump said, "It will be among the most watched sporting events in history." However, the 45th president expressed his skepticism that his successor would agree. "I bet you he doesn't take the offer, because he is all talk," Trump said.