Here’s What Kate Middleton REALLY Thinks of Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show!

Kate Middleton seems to have finally acknowledged the existence of Meghan Markle’s show. The Princess of Whales and Duchess are known to not be on the best of terms in recent years. Given that, Kate’s unexpected reaction to her sister-in-law’s Netflix series is leaving fans in shock.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show made its debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025. The show titled ‘With Love, Megan’ comprises 8 episodes. In the show, the Duchess of Sussex invites her friends to a California estate.

The mother of two and her guests then have hearty conversations about cooking, gardening, and hosting while sharing meals. Notably, the show isn’t filmed in Meghan and Harry’s Montecito family home. In an interview with People, the ex-royal justified her decision by explaining how she wanted to “protect that safe haven.”

Some famous faces that appeared on the show include Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin and her friend Mindy Kaling. Chef Roy Choi, creator Delfina Blaquier, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, and Nonprofit Co-founder Kelly Zajfen have also appeared on the show as guests.

A source recently revealed what Kate Middleton thinks about Markle’s show. An insider close to the Princess told InTouch Weekly that she was relieved at the news of the show’s launch. The source told the magazine that Middleton wasn’t “making a fuss” about the show.

Duchesses’ day out! #MeghanMarkle and #KateMiddleton attend their first royal engagement together to cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/XntOP8mNDj — InStyle (@InStyle) July 14, 2018

“But there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy,” they added. The insider noted that from Kate’s point of view, the show is “harmless” and how the princess sees it as a “positive thing.”

While Kate might be somewhat indifferent to Meghan’s show, the insider revealed how two of the royals could somewhat be called fans. The source shared how Prince Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have watched the series and “have been very complimentary and supportive.”

Reportedly neither one of Princes William, King Charles nor Queen Camilla have watched the show. The Sussexes have not been on the most amicable terms with Prince William and Princess Kate ever since Harry made multiple bombshell revelations in his memoir Spare.

The brothers have reportedly not spoken to each other since 202. Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family turned rocky the moment they stepped down as working royals in January 2020. The couple then moved to the US and now live in their California home with their children. Harry and Meghan share Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

You know who keeps bees? And has for years? Princess Catherine. She has bees at their Norfolk home and makes her own honey. If #MeghanMarkle could have an original thought or idea it would be GREAT. None of the things Markle is doing are particularly interesting or… pic.twitter.com/fa1d82637q — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) January 3, 2025

Eagle-eyed fans did not fail to notice a Kate Middleton connection that was present in the Netflix show’s trailer. In the video, Meghan could be seen donning a bee-keeping suit and collecting honey.

Royal fans were quick to note how another member of the royal family, Kate Middleton was keen on bee-keeping. In May 2023, the Princess even took to social media to share a photo of her on World Bee Day.