Prince Harry is now a proud father to two wonderful children with his wife, Meghan Markle. Archie is the elder one, because he was born during their visit to the UK in 2019, and Lilibet joined them after they moved to California back in 2021. And as time moves on and Lilibet grows up, some very observant viewers begin to see a resemblance between Lilibet and another member of the royal family, and that is the son of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. So far, hardly any pictures had been taken of Lilibet, but now the photographs taken of Eugenie’s son established the resemblance.

Just checking through some Royal pictures and spotted how similar in looks Eugenie’s adorable baby August is to Lilibet. pic.twitter.com/PMoJgatquj — LouLou LA -Flying the Flag for our British Royals (@LouLouLa10) January 23, 2023

Even though Harry and Meghan have made some public attempts to create distance between themselves and some of the royal family members, the fact remains that they are, by blood, related. Harry has always been close to Eugenie, and she was friends with Meghan in no time once Meghan began dating Harry in 2016. If Lilibet looks like any royal, it appears it is Eugenie.

Lilibet looks exactly like Princess Eugenie’s son is what the internet is believing at the moment sharing the pictures of the two little munchkins. Moreover, Harry pretty much hates his children being in public attention. The two are parenting their children much differently than he and his brother, Prince William, were parented. Harry and Meghan don’t want Archie or Lilibet to have to suffer the view of the world.

I see the Spencer’s, Royals and Markles in Lilibet. Look at this photo of Lilibet and Meghan. The other is Lilibet and Eugenie’s son. The red hair is the Spencer’s pic.twitter.com/DElEVggu4M — Pattywoe (@Pattywoe1) February 1, 2024

For instance, the annual holiday card featured only the back of their children’s heads this year. It is much the same with William and Kate-they take their children largely out of public view; they appear to make them seen for significant royal events. At least it would appear that, although they normally do not talk to each other, on this one issue Harry and William agree: neither wants his child to endure what they endured when they were little.

Speaking of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex was seen in lifestyle reality series ‘With Love, Meghan’ which featured her as the lead. This marks another big collaboration between Meghan, Prince Harry, and Netflix, continuing as they partner for yet another docu series. Even though the trailer has already garnered millions of views online, the show still manage to garner mixed reviews from fans.

An insider earlier told Daily Mail how confident the Royal is about her new Netflix show: “Meghan feels this show will be the perfect revenge for all her doubters and haters. She is so confident it’s going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait.”