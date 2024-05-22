Here's What Jennifer Lopez Said About Ben Affleck Amid Breakup Speculations

Rumors regarding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship started circulating last week, fueled by his absence at her movie premiere for Atlas. The actress finally addressed the topic publicly yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Nevertheless, Lopez only referenced his name in passing rather than addressing the persistent claims.

As reported by The Mirror, Lopez divulged a secret about the engagement ring that Affleck had given her during their brief courtship. As she recounted their first encounter, Barbra Streisand couldn't resist but remark how enormous the ring was. When they first met, J. Lo said Barbra remarked, "So that's a big diamond. And I’m like, 'Yes it is;'". Jimmy Kimmel followed up by inquiring if Lopez's children would be accompanying her on her next This Is Me... Now the Tour concert. Her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, are from her marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony. She said that her children find it 'awkward' to see her perform since they only see her in her home life, rather than when she is onstage.

The rumor mill has suggested that 'Bennifer' has broken up again. They are reportedly living apart in Los Angeles, according to several sources. Lopez's solo appearances at events like the Atlas premiere and The Met Gala, which she co-chaired, have been the subject of ongoing suspicion. A source informed US Weekly, "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour." Lopez is reportedly 'very focused on work' as she prepares to launch her This Is Me... Live tour in Orlando next month. As per the source, Lopez recently saw a house in Los Angeles intending to purchase it as an investment. According to an additional insider, Affleck has been residing at a different location in Los Angeles than the couple's regular residence. A third source said they are trying to improve their relationship.

Ben Affleck Spotted with Wedding Ring in Santa Monica While Wife Jennifer Lopez Promotes Atlas in Mexico



Photos of Affleck and Lopez together have surfaced after the breakup rumors started. Recently they were seen together at a school event for one of their children. On Sunday, May 19, photos emerged of Lopez and Affleck being photographed while driving in Brentwood, California. As Affleck drove along with the singer the two couldn't help but grin. When Lopez and Affleck started dating in the early 2000s, it won over a lot of admirers. After meeting on the set of their film Gigli, they started dating. When Affleck proposed to Lopez in 2002, their passionate Hollywood relationship took a serious turn. Unfortunately, the happy couple never made it to the altar. They formally separated in 2004 after delaying their wedding from September 2003 and ultimately calling off the ceremony. May of 2021 saw the rekindling of Affleck and Lopez's relationship, which had lasted over twenty years earlier. Their clandestine Las Vegas wedding took place in July 2022.