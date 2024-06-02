Here's What Jennifer Lopez Calls The 'Scary' Side Effects Of AI-Edited Photos

The exploitation of Jennifer Lopez's picture in an AI scam has prompted her to express her worry. In light of her prominent position, the American celebrity voiced her concern about the fast development of technology.

She is now appearing in the science fiction film Atlas on Netflix, which deals with AI concerns. Lopez shared anecdotes about her own encounters with the technology, stating that she had seen advertisements that use digitally altered photographs of her face.

During the film's Los Angeles premiere last week, the actor spoke to Variety, "I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right." She said that advertisements 'selling skincare that I know nothing about' used modified images of her face with wrinkles to boost sales.

Lopez further added, "It’s really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary." She did not deny that AI had its pros, but she did urge people to be open to the pros and cons of the technology.

The singer, who portrays a data analyst in Atlas who uses AI to save Earth from a villainous robot (Simu Liu), stressed that the film examines opposing viewpoints on artificial intelligence. She added, "These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides."

The plot of Atlas revolves around the now-popular theme of 'artificial intelligence runs amok.' However, the backdrop serves as an excuse for Lopez's Atlas Shepherd, a talented data analyst, to have a bond with Simu Liu's AI robot Harlan, who has led the rebellion against humanity. Then, for Atlas's survival, he must ally with another artificial intelligence robot, voiced by Gregory James Cohan.

Jumping forward 28 years, the film follows the protagonist as she is enlisted by two unemployed military men (Mark Strong and Sterling K. Brown) to find and stop Harlan after he triggers a deadly AI strike. After the usual complaining about her lack of competence and nasty attitude, she decides to tag along, and the film then focuses almost exclusively on Lopez for a long time.

The difficult challenge of shooting action-packed sequences and Jennifer's worries about the fast incorporation of AI into daily life were both addressed recently. She opened up about her discomfort in an interview with Extra, stating, "I am. I'm worried about that. I think it's a scary thing and we have to kind of be careful about it and really think about where it's going."

She went on to share her early ideas on the solo parts of performing such dramatic scenes. Lopez added, "I thought it would be me, by myself, do the takes, be so fast, don't have to worry about anybody else not remembering their lines... The first day, you're falling through the planets. It's all going crazy. Now, your leg's broke... It was so high-intensity every day, and without having another actor kind of to give you half the energy, it's just all you. I was exhausted. I would leave the 'Atlas' set limping."