‘Here’s What He Told Us,’ Kash Patel Memo Under Scrutiny After Epstein Document Find

Kash Patel’s FBI memo on the Epstein files has been called into question after President Donald Trump announced federal authorities had somehow “just suddenly found” a million more documents and dismissed the entire episode as a Democratic hoax.

On his Justice Matters YouTube show, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner zeroed in on a July memo written by Patel. The FBI director wrote a document that described what was supposed to be an exhaustive search of all Epstein-related evidence. According to Kirschner, that memo makes the idea of a surprise discovery hard to swallow.

“So friends, before we turn to this new reporting, Donald Trump’s DOJ is claiming that they just found a million new Epstein documents,” Kirschner said. “Let’s set this story up with what Kash Patel put in a memo back in July about the exhaustive search that he had conducted, that the FBI had conducted, for all evidence and information and documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Kirschner then read Patel’s own words back to the audience.

“What did Kash Patel tell us?” he asked. “Well, here’s what he told us in that memo back in July. ‘As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein. To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives, as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored. These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence.’”

Patel described a “systematic review” that, in his telling, left no stone unturned. He even addressed the most explosive claim surrounding the Epstein case, insisting there was no so-called “client list,” a statement that inspired the uproar from the public related to the case.

Earlier this year, Kash Patel testified under oath that internal files contained no credible information Epstein trafficked young women to anyone other than himself. Today, DOJ released internal emails referring to “10 co-conspirators.” pic.twitter.com/bakSMEb4Jv — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 23, 2025

For Kirschner, that is where the story starts to fall apart.

“It sounds like Kash Patel was trying to convince us that a more thorough search could not possibly have been performed,” he said. “Heck, Kash looked in squad rooms and desk drawers and broom closets. You know, he turned over every rock. He left no stone unturned.”

That, Kirschner argued, was the whole point of the memo, to reassure the public that everything had been found, reviewed, and accounted for. Which makes Trump’s claim that a million new documents just appeared feel less like a revelation and more like an admission that something went badly wrong.

Either the July search was not as exhaustive as advertised, or the Justice Department is now asking the public to believe that an enormous trove of evidence somehow slipped past a review that supposedly combed through databases, offices, and storage spaces.

Kirschner described the contradiction as part of a much bigger reckoning, one that will not be resolved by angry posts or political spin.

“You know, friends, one way or another, when these clowns, these incompetents fall from power, and they will, they won’t be in power forever, you know, we are going to need to go on one hell of a cleanup mission and a reform mission and an accountability mission,” he said.

With a treasure trove of Epstein-related documents, the story is far from over, and so far it has delivered on exposing lies and providing intel into potential criminal conduct.