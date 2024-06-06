Here's What Ex-President Donald Trump Said When Asked About His Relationship with God

Donald Trump's Fox News interview stole the spotlight for multiple reasons. During the interaction, Trump talked about his relationship with God. The 2024 presidential hopeful is set to take over the White House from his political rival Joe Biden despite the Hush Money verdict that declared him a "convicted felon." But, social media weighed in on his response to his belief in God.

@DonnieDarkened shared the video clip on his X, formerly Twitter account, and captioned, "Donald Trump was recently asked about his relationship with God. I'm just going to let this clip speak for itself." His post amassed nearly 148K views and hundreds of comments from social media users comprised of critics and admirers of the former president's "spirituality," so to speak.

An X user, @minagelina1, shared her perspective, "I mean, he's not a Believer. He might believe in God to some degree, but he's obviously not a Christian. We just have to pray for his salvation." To this, the account that originally posted the clip responded, "I agree we should pray for his salvation. But let's also be vigilant and discerning because the Bible warns that wolves come in sheep's clothing."

@kellying1022 observed and somewhat defended Trump, "Yeah he danced around the question a little bit, but not everyone will be a Christian. In a perfect world, it would be awesome but it's not logical. I don't see anything wrong with what he said here." Meanwhile, @PatriotCards444 put forth a more logical comment, "I feel like every person running for president is neutral when it comes to religion. So I don't know if this is a campaign answer or how he really feels."

A supporter, @Junior63031591, was impressed by Trump's sense of humor and smartness, "Even in the clips that should be damning for him, he's still hilarious, authentic. That's not beatable if things are fair & square." Another fan, @The4ourthBranch, echoed, "I appreciate this answer, you can tell he acknowledges the importance of having faith. And he coyly walks that line to not set off alarm bells to the "anti-Christian nationalist" crowd."

During the Fox & Friends interview, a viewer asked the 77-year-old "What's your relationship with God like, and how do you pray?" The politician didn't answer it directly. Instead, he stretched the response for nearly 2 minutes, saying, "OK, so I think it is good. I do very well with the evangelicals. I love the evangelicals. And I have more people saying they pray for me ― I can't even believe it. They are so committed, and they are so believing."

Trump tried to explain that it was only because of the prayers of the American people that he could do the work he did. Although he lacked the eloquence, the ex-president said the motivation to do good deeds here is to go to heaven. "You want to be good. You want to go to heaven If you don't have heaven, you're almost saying why do I have to be good."

"When somebody asks you what your relationship with God is, don't go, 'Well, evangelicals vote for me and say, 'Sir, we pray for you.' Not sure where in the Sermon on the Mount Jesus said that."



His somewhat complicated response triggered MSNBC's Morning Joe's host Joe Scarborough and he laughed hard as hell. "I mean, seriously, just go to church once, right? Just get the crib notes, right?" the host quipped. "When somebody asks you what your relationship is with God, don't go, 'Well, evangelicals vote for me.' They say, 'Sir, we vote for you.'" He concluded by saying, "It's just beyond parody," calling Trump's comments on God "sad," as per Yahoo! News.