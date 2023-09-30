Here’s What All of Miley Cyrus’ Exes Had To Say About Her Post Breaking Up With Her

Miley Cyrus and Her Interesting Dating History

Miley Cyrus has been in the public eye since her days as Hannah Montana, and she's had a notable love life that she's been open about in her music. She's had famous exes, including Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson. Cyrus is known for her candor not only about her relationships but also about her sexuality, advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, and identifying as a member of the community herself. Despite her busy career, including worldwide tours and hosting New Year's Eve parties, Cyrus remains unapologetically herself and often channels her experiences into her music. As she once sang, "Nothing breaks like a heart." So, what have Miley Cyrus' exes had to say about her?

1. Tyler Posey

Cyrus began capturing hearts at the young age of eight when she made a guest appearance on the TV series Doc, alongside actor Tyler Posey. The Cyrus family relocated from Tennessee to Canada for the duration of the show, which ran for four years. In a 2016 episode of Larry King Now, Tyler Posey shared that he and Miley became a couple when he was just nine years old and didn't have many friends. He explained that they became close friends, and when asked about who made the first move, Posey mentioned that Miley was far from shy. According to Buzzfeed, she was the one who initiated their young romance by attempting a "kissy face" and then giving him a kiss on the mouth. Posey described the experience as awkward but incredibly sweet and wholesome—a nostalgic memory of young love.

2. Justin Gaston

Their romance lasted for approximately nine months and came to an end around the time Cyrus left to film The Last Song with Liam Hemsworth, whom she would later marry and subsequently divorce. Contrary to what one might think, it wasn't the demanding filming schedule that led to their breakup. According to E! News, Miley had rekindled her friendship with her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, which didn't sit well with Justin Gaston. An insider revealed that although she didn't cheat, Nick had been trying to win her back during their relationship. Their breakup was not without drama, and both Cyrus and Gaston took to social media to express their feelings. Gaston quoted lyrics from John Mayer's famous heartbreak song, Dreaming with a Broken Heart, in one of his posts, writing, "Do I have to fall asleep with roses in my hands?" Cyrus also tweeted during that time, saying, "Life will go on. You will smile again ... we will smile again." Shortly afterward, she found solace and love with Liam Hemsworth.

3. Liam Hemsworth

The couple dated on and off for nearly a decade before secretly getting married in 2018. They surprised the world with a low-key wedding ceremony at their home in Nashville. Their relationship endured various challenges, including the loss of their California home to the 2018 wildfires, which Miley Cyrus believed strengthened their bond and contributed to their decision to marry. However, their marital bliss was short-lived. In August of the same year, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. He announced their separation on Instagram, expressing his good wishes for Cyrus's future happiness and stating that he wouldn't comment further on the matter to the press. In response to rumors of infidelity, Cyrus took to Twitter to deny any wrongdoing. Their whirlwind romance had its highs and lows, ultimately leading to their separation and divorce.

4. Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia had positive things to say about Cyrus, describing her as super cool, sweet, and down-to-earth in an interview with TigerBeat TV. However, their rumored romance seemed to fizzle out quickly, as Hemsworth returned, and the couple rekindled their relationship. Within a few months, Cyrus and Hemsworth were officially back together, attending red-carpet events together and even participating in a cozy Teen Vogue photoshoot, signaling their reunion.

5. Kellan Lutz

In 2013, things took an interesting turn in Miley Cyrus's romantic life when photos surfaced of her spending time with Kellan Lutz, who happened to be a close friend of her then-on-again-off-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. The rumors began to swirl when E! News reported that both Miley and Kellan were seen arriving in Miami on the same private plane. A few weeks later, they were spotted together at a club in Las Vegas, where a source claimed they were openly making out without concern for onlookers. However, despite the apparent evidence, Lutz denied ever dating the pop star and dismissed the rumors as hearsay and gossip. In 2016, Cyrus and Hemsworth eventually reconciled, and it appeared there were no hard feelings. Lutz expressed his happiness for the couple, saying he hoped they would be very happy together and that they were both beautiful people.

6. Jared Leto

In 2014, there were rumors suggesting that Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto might have been dating, although there was no confirmation or denial of their relationship. An insider reportedly told Us Weekly that the two enjoyed each other's company, shared interests in art and music, and were comfortable with nudity. They were seen looking friendly at a pre-Grammy party, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Leto, however, never publicly commented on his relationship with the Plastic Hearts singer. Instead, he did offer his perspective on Cyrus' twerking skills, particularly in the context of her provocative 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke. Leto found it interesting how people were shocked by such performances, suggesting that they might be more surprised if they saw the rave parties their kids attended or the video games they played, which he considered to be potentially more shocking aspects of modern life.

7. Patrick Schwarzenegger

It was a relationship that had been a long time coming for Patrick Schwarzenegger, as he had previously confessed his crush on Miley in a 2011 interview with US Weekly. Their relationship seemed to escalate quickly, with Cyrus even joining Patrick's family for a ski trip in Idaho. However, things took a turn when Patrick was spotted in Cabo getting cozy with a woman who wasn't Miley. Despite photos suggesting otherwise, Patrick claimed innocence, tweeting, "Omg. It's one of my best friend's girlfriends..." It was a questionable explanation given the circumstances.

8. Cody Simpson

In interviews with Billboard and public appearances, they seemed genuinely happy together, with Cody Simpson emphasizing the importance of having fun in a relationship. However, by August 2020, the couple decided to part ways. Their decision stemmed from the recognition that they were headed in different directions in life: Simpson was pursuing a professional swimming career, while Cyrus was focused on her music and touring. Simpson went on to qualify for the Australian Olympic Trials, despite finishing last at the finals, and he vowed to return in three years. Meanwhile, Cyrus continued to work on her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts.

9. Kaitlynn Carter

Cyrus and Carter's relationship escalated quickly, but it lasted for just two months, coming to an end in August 2019. For Carter, this relationship marked her first experience with a woman, and it held deep significance for her. She wrote an essay for Elle, explaining how what started as a vacation with a female friend evolved into a profound journey of self-discovery. Cyrus also opened up about her feelings during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she had been in love three times and emphasizing that one of those significant relationships was with a woman, someone she continued to think about and dream about even afterward.

10. Stella Maxwell

Cyrus had previously come out as pansexual in an interview with Paper Magazine, stating her openness to all consensual relationships that didn't involve animals and where everyone was of legal age. Maxwell jokingly claimed they met on Grindr, but in reality, they had mutual friends through Cyrus' personal assistant, Cheyne Thomas. Maxwell described their connection as organic and right. When asked about the nature of their relationship, Maxwell played coy, responding with "Define significant..." However, their romance appeared to be more of a fling. Cyrus clarified in an interview with V that she was just having fun and going on dates. At 22 years old, she emphasized her openness about being pansexual and her ever-changing style, both in terms of fashion and her romantic interests.

