Here’s the 'Warning' Travis Kelce Received About Going Ahead With His Ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gets more candid than ever about his blossoming romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. The NFL star and the singing sensation have been grabbing front-page headlines since September 2023. However, the athlete opened up about a "warning" he received concerning his relationship with Swift in an exclusive sit-down.

Despite being spotted hand in hand several times, the new couple haven't directly spoken about their 'unexpected' romance. However, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled the beans while speaking with J.R. Moehringer of Wall Street Journal. The cover story promises a deeper look into their love story, which came out of the blue.

While shedding light on the nuances of dating someone like Swift, he specifically revealed a "warning" his core group gave him. "Don't [expletive] this up!" they cautioned him. "And me sitting here saying: Yeah – got it," said Kelce. Although, so far, they both kept their romance as private as a public figure possibly can, the curiosity doesn't seem to die down.

Kelce agreed to let his guard down for the outlet and admitted, "That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," adding that the attention that follows the Love Story singer is among the many adjustments he had to make in their relationship early on.

The NFL agreed, "Obviously, I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," referring to the prying eyes (of media and fans) on Swift's every move. "I've never dealt with it," he continued. However, he said, "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it." Consequently, he had to be "uncharacteristically guarded" of their love life.

The footballer explained, "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life." He added, "When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

However, it seems the duo have made peace with their realities and slowly began to show up together and eventually say more. The lovebirds put the rumors to rest when the Shake It Off singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, alongside Mom Donna Kelce, per E! News.

The football fans and Swifties went crazy seeing the singer cheering for Kelce from the stands. However, the romance rumors first sparked when the NFL star attended one of her Eras Tour concerts in July. The athlete expressed disappointment that he couldn't pass on his number along the famous 'friendship bracelet.'

After several media speculations, Kelce addressed the rumors and accepted "his love" for Swift. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he disclosed, "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court." While Kelce revealed a lot, the singer has been tight-lipped about her newfound love. However, it seems she's letting her actions speak, which screams, You Belong With Me.

