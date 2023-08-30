This ‘All-American Rejects’ Song Helped Kristen Stewart Get Over Her Breakup With Robert Pattinson

The All-American Rejects have had a number of hits, but lead vocalist Tyson Ritter stated in an interview that one in particular had an unexpected effect on none other than Kristen Stewart.

“There’s a song called There’s a Place that I wrote for the film called Miss You Already that starred Toni Collette and Drew Barrymore and I got to be in the film,” Ritter, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “It was a Catherine Hardwicke movie, and she asked me to write a song. And I was in my London flat with my ukulele and this song spilled outta me.”

Ritter played the character Ace in the 2015 dramedy starring Drew Barrymore, 48, and Toni Collette, 50. Ritter added that after performing the song at a charity event attended by Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film, and Stewart, 33, the actress told him that the music helped her get through some love troubles.

“[Kristen] came up to me and was like, ‘You did this song?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘I f—king just got over a breakup and I love this song,’” he shared. “And I was so taken aback ’cause I was like, ‘But you’re Kristen Stewart and I love you and you’re great. You’re a great artist and you like something I made.’”

Though Stewart did not indicate who she had broken up with, the song was released two years after her breakup with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, whom she dated from 2009 to 2013.

During a visit to The Howard Stern Show in 2019, the former Twilight actress became sentimental about her romance with her vampire franchise's leading man, Robert Pattinson, per PEOPLE. While emphasizing that the relationship was not a PR act, she called Pattinson “the best.” She said, “We were together for years, that was my first love.”

Stewart, who is currently engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, expressed regrets about her relationship with Pattinson, including how the couple's dislike of cameras prohibited them from completely experiencing everyday intimacy moments. “… You deprive yourself of so many experiences,” Stewart said. “We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.”

Stewart told Stern that there was "nothing I could do" when it came to falling in love with Pattinson during their Twilight peak. When the radio host asked Stewart if she would have married Pattinson if he had proposed, she didn't say no. “I wanted to … yeah,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time … every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

