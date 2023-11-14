Janelle Brown, one of the stars of the reality TV series Sister Wives, is making it clear that she will not be hopping back into the dating game following her separation from Kody Brown. The 54-year-old confessed about her single life during a recent episode of Sister Wives, asserting that she is not okay with the complications of a new relationship. “First of all, I’m not interested in dating at all. I’m not even interested. I’m not looking, I don’t even look at guys or men. It’s just blah. It’s too much work. I don’t want to do that.” In the episode, the family conversation turned toward dating, and Christine Brown, Kody’s third wife shared her irritation about post-divorce dating. However, Janelle stood firm in her decision to steer clear of the dating realm.

“I’m not going to be hanging out where lots of single men are or whatever. Definitely, [I’m] sure as hell not doing that online dating thing. I don’t get the whole swiping thing. I don’t get that. If I were at a place where I really wanted to find somebody again, I’d probably have to give it more thought,” As per U.S. Weekly, one episode highlighted Janelle’s contemplative state after her separation from Kody. Although the separation was confirmed by Janelle in December 2022, the episode provided a glimpse into the emotional journey she was navigating. Janelle expresses her commitment to her spiritual marriage covenant with Kody asserting, "For me, I don't want to break my covenant without knowing God's completely cool with it. I don't know. Don't know how that happens. But I'm waiting 'till I know,"

As per People, in a confessional Christine asserted, “I definitely knew I should marry Kody. It was a strong spiritual witness. No regrets, And then when it was time to leave, it was also time to leave. I knew without a doubt it was time to go. There was no doubt in my mind that’s who I was supposed to be married to, I know that I didn’t make a mistake in marrying him. I would do it all over again. I didn’t think these kinds of things had an expiration date, but it appears that our relationship might have had an expiration date,” she concluded. As the episode unfolded, Kody reflected on his current situation, adjusting to monogamy with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. He has not legally ended his marriages with Meri Brown and Janelle. Kody admitted, "It's been 10 months since I've been to Janelle's house. I don't even know what's going on hardly half the time with Meri's life, Now, I've got all this time that Robyn and I, we've got sort of this special life together. I mean, it's been a challenge in one way, But you know what? I do have some time to spend with my friends."

Janelle, a mother of six, also shared her unexpected split from Kody, asserting, "I didn’t think these kinds of things had an expiration date, but it appears that our relationship might have had an expiration date." Janelle is now navigating the complexities of the post-separation life, embracing the freedom that comes with it. She exclaimed, "I love going to bed at night and reading my book, and turning out the light when I want to turn it out. The dogs are on the bed with me because he never could stand that. I get to do my thing, you know?"

