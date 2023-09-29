'Protective' mother, Kylie Jenner, has kept her kids out of the equation with her newfound love, Timothee Chalamet. With time, the "it" couple's relationship is escalating, and they are not hiding their blossoming romance from the world. However, despite feeling "secure" and "confident" with Chalamet, the cosmetics mogul has secret fears.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Stobe

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Hold Hands in Paris, Attend Singer Rosalia's Birthday Bash

The mother-of-two is smitten by the Dune actor and vice versa. But their 'simple' romance has several complicated dynamics, including Jenner's kids- the 5-year-old daughter Stormi and a little over a year old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott. The 26-year-old has another fear of meeting Chalamet's family.

Speculations about the couple's dating began plaguing in April; however, fans had to wait until September, when they publicly acknowledged their relationship during Beyonce's concert. Jenner and the French-American actor were spotted kissing and cozying up at the music show. They have since been inseparable and often get caught out and about hand-in-hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Despite being head over heels in love, the Bones and All actor hasn't met Jenner's kids yet. And there's a reason for it. Apparently, the couple is in the "early stages" of their romance, and it's more casual. So, it isn't justified for the reality star to bring up her kids in the equation yet.

Also Read: Dating Timothée Chalamet Has Made Kylie Jenner Feel 'Secure and Confident'

A source revealed, "Things are very casual between them - it's just not at the 'meeting the kids' stage," adding, "but even if it was, Kylie is very strict about who is allowed around her children," as reported by The U.S. Sun. Jenner is mindful of who her kids are meeting, and abstains her children mingling with people who 'do not intend to stick around.'

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Also Read: Kylie Jenner’s Lockscreen Revealed, It's a Cute Selfie With Timothee Chalamet

"She wouldn't want Travis Scott, [her ex] to bring girls around them, and the same rule applies to her," added the source. Aside from her kids, Jenner is reportedly 'anxious' if Chalamet takes her home to meet his family. Although the actor isn't hesitant to take this step, he is 'waiting for the right time.'

The source continued, "He said he wants her to meet his parents 'when the time is right,' but I think she's nervous." Apparently, The Kardashians star is "worried" Chalamet's parents might judge her based on their reality TV drama and all that her family promotes on the Hulu show. "They're extremely different to Kris, and she's worried they've seen the reality show and will judge her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalamet.updates)

"While in reality, she says she's totally different off camera," revealed the insider. Unfazed by the public perception, the lovebirds are currently in Paris, France, to attend the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion shows at the Paris Fashion Week. The duo were spotted holding hands as they entered singer Rosalia's birthday bash in a matching black hue outfit.

Prior to that, the new couple were caught kissing and cuddling during the U.S. Open. The entrepreneur and the Hollywood actor couldn't keep their hands off each other while watching the Men's Final. Although the couple is far from putting a ring to it, fans and well-wishers are hopeful their 'casual' romance reaches the wedding altar.

More from Inquisitr

Kid Cudi Addresses the Rumors of a Feud With ‘Brother’ Star Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Sizzling PDA Steals the Spotlight at U.S. Open