Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Hold Hands in Paris, Attend Singer Rosalia's Birthday Bash

'Love in the city of love' seems to be the current theme for lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, who are not hiding their relationship from the world. In fact, their PDA moments have truly delighted their fans and well-wishers. Recently, the pair was captured in Paris, affectionately holding hands as they strolled into singer Rosalia's birthday bash. What makes this all the more swoon-worthy is that, reportedly, their love story also began in Paris.

The Dune star seems to be head over heels for the reality star, and Jenner, too, appears smitten by her man. They were spotted heading into Folderol Wine Bar together in Paris for singer Rosalía's birthday party hand-in-hand. The couple also wore color-coordinated outfits for the event.

The beauty mogul and her 27-year-old boyfriend opted to go all-black. Jenner wore a silk, long-sleeved, buttoned-up blouse, completing her look with long leather boots and matching black shades. The French-American actor donned a more casual look: a black jacket, matching black baseball cap, and baggy denim jeans.

Apparently, the couple is currently in France to attend the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the 'It' couple exited their vehicle together, with Chalamet leading the way but not forgetting to give his hand to his lady love. Jenner followed her man, grasping his finger as they walked inside the venue surrounded by security guards.

The duo went public earlier this year at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. However, fans had to wait until September for the confirmation as the couple attended Beyonce's concert together. The lovebirds were enamored with each other, hardly kept their hands to themselves, and were documented frequently kissing and getting cozy.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was also captured in Milan, with her phone's wallpaper stealing the spotlight. As reported by ELLE Mexico, Jenner held her phone, and her lock screen featured a picture of Chalamet kissing her. The couple haven't shied away from displaying their affection publicly, which further fuels the rumors that their relationship is getting serious by the day.

The couple have hardly left each other's side since going public. Jenner has been riding high on the waves of romance, and a source close to the entrepreneur revealed why she felt 'comfortable' going all out with Chalamet. The insider said it was because Kylie is 'confident and secure in their relationship,' as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The source familiar with the situation also added, "[Kylie] feels like she can be herself with him, and she really likes that."

Apart from connecting romantically, the source clarified the couple have a much deeper connection: "Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that. Kylie's friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

About what attracted Jenner to Chalamet, another insider revealed, "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids," as reported by PEOPLE. "He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie," adding, "She likes that he is a private guy."

