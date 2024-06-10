Here's Looking at the False Claims Trump Has Spewed About the 2024 Republican Primaries

Donald Trump hasn't stopped twisting the details about the 2024 Republican Primaries. Previously, Trump falsely claimed that he was robbed of the election win in 2020. But now, he has made factually incorrect statements about his performance in the 2024 GOP primaries. For instance, when speaking about Nikki Haley, Trump said, "I beat her very badly everywhere," as reported by The Hill. The ex-POTUS also claimed, "You know, I set records in the primaries ... We won every primary in a record," as reported by HuffPost.

Before that, Trump even claimed that the 2016 GOP Primary was 'rigged.' While speaking on Greg Kelly Reports (Newsmax), Trump responded ferociously when asked if he would prefer the former South Carolina Governor as his running mate. Trump stated, "As far as Nikki is concerned, I was very disappointed in her because she stayed too long. And remember, I beat her in her own state." He added, "You know, I set records in the primaries. People don’t, you know, wanna talk about it, but if it was somebody else other than me, they’d say, 'Wow, what a job.'"

Trump continued, "We beat her in her state – South Carolina, where she was governor – by record numbers. If you look at the kind of numbers we got, they’re incredible." However, the truth was that Haley won Vermont and Washington D.C. It should also be noted that she defeated Trump by 30 points. Nevertheless, Haley dropped out of the presidential race and even went on to endorse Trump.

In related news, recently, in an interview with Time, Trump was asked what he plans to work on if he gets elected for the second term. Trump responded, "I think what we will do is we will complete—and when you say and when I say complete the wall, I built much more wall than I ever thought necessary."

Continuing further, he said, "But as you build it, you find out that you need it. And we built it, and there were certain areas then you find out that are leaking and they leak. Like a politician leaks, they leak. And we would get that and we would build that and then you build something else. And it was just a system, we had a great system going. And we could have added another 200 miles of wall and good territory for it. Because it really does work, you know, walls work. Walls and wheels." Explaining the wall and wheels he reflected, "I would say, you know, a lot of, see what you have here, your tape recorder, everything else is going to be obsolete in about six months. You'll have something that's much better. But the two things that are never obsolete are walls and wheels."