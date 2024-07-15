Here's Looking at Joe Biden's Ominous Social Media Post Moments Before Trump Rally Shooting

President Joe Biden shared a post sharing his plans to ban the assault weapons. The post on X (formerly known as Twitter) reiterated Biden's plan to impose stricter gun laws and read, "I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks. Trump promised the NRA that he’d do nothing about guns. And he means it." However, the tweet is now going viral for giving an eerie heads-up.

The tweet that was posted on July 13, just a day before former President Donald Trump's address in Butler, Pennsylvania is now going viral and is also being regarded as a haunting prediction. The deadly assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 14, as the Secret Service guards rushed to the podium to shield him. Users of X have poured in their thoughts user @JATQPodcast wrote, "This is aging well…" Another user @anon_rip shared sarcastically, "Here before this post is deleted." Meanwhile, @shinnahwild wrote, "Your timing is suspicious." Others like @clownmojo outright blamed the Biden administration for the shooting incident by writing, "Could this be evidence that his administration was a part of it?"

I want to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks.



Trump promised the NRA that he’d do nothing about guns.



And he means it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 13, 2024

According to The Express, the rifle bullets hit two people who lost their lives leaving another badly injured. The President immediately addressed the media condemning the incident and calling out Americans to discredit such horrifying incidents. Biden tweeted, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Subsequently, the POTUS also posted a tweet shunning any kind of political violence. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence – or any violence. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen," Biden wrote. Notably, Trump raised his fist in the air after standing on his feet and urged his supporters to "fight." The bullet as reported by ABC News whizzed Trump's right ear leaving him bloodied on the podium. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed, authorities said, who was identified as the shooter who attempted to assassinate the frontrunner for the upcoming presidential election.

The local county district attorney, Richard Goldinger, told ABC News the shooter was positioned on the roof of an adjacent venue. That spared him from security checking. Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said, "We are absolutely not taking for granted that this was a lone wolf attack. And so we would be looking at additional information that could point us to anyone else that may have had a hand in this."