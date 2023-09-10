The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been a household name for over a decade, captivating audiences with their glamour, drama, and undeniable business acumen Since their rise to fame with the reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," their every move has been closely watched by millions of fans around the world. As mentioned by The Richest, among the siblings, Khloe Kardashian has had her fair share of the limelight, not only for her professional ventures but also for her high-profile romantic relationships. Let's take a journey through Khloe's dating history, ranked by the net worth of her former partners.

1. Trey Songz - A Musical Fling ($12 Million)

In 2016, Khloe Kardashian briefly turned heads when she was spotted with Grammy-nominated rapper Trey Songz. Known for his modern hip-hop music, Trey Songz boasts a net worth of $12 million. The couple's rendezvous lasted a few months, marking a short-lived yet notable chapter in Khloe's romantic timeline.

2. Rick Fox - From Courtside to Romance ($20 Million)

Former NBA star Rick Fox shared more than just a dinner date with Khloe Kardashian. With a career that spanned over a decade in the NBA, Rick Fox's net worth of $20 million reflects his achievements both on and off the court. The cozy dinner date in 2015 sparked rumors, giving fans a glimpse into a potential Hollywood-sports crossover romance.

3. French Montana - Love and Rap ($22 Million)

French Montana, the rapper and record producer, caught Khloe Kardashian's attention in 2014. With a net worth of $22 million, French Montana is a notable name in the music industry. Despite their relationship lasting less than a year, the couple's journey together left a mark, showing that love sometimes takes unexpected turns.

4. Lamar Odom - A Rollercoaster Love ($30 Million)

Khloe Kardashian's marriage to Lamar Odom was one of her most publicized relationships. Their whirlwind romance led to a wedding just one month after they started dating. Lamar Odom's net worth of $30 million reflects his successful NBA career. While their marriage faced its challenges, the bond between them endured even after their divorce, as Khloe supported Lamar during his health struggles.

5. Tristan Thompson - On-Off Love ($45 Million)

Tristan Thompson, with a net worth of $45 million, has been a constant presence in Khloe Kardashian's life since 2016. Their relationship, marked by ups and downs, has resulted in the birth of two children. Despite the challenges they faced, Khloe and Tristan's journey continues to captivate fans, showcasing the complexities of modern relationships.

6. Matt Kemp - Baseball and Beyond ($75 Million)

Professional baseball player Matt Kemp stepped into Khloe Kardashian's world in 2013. With a net worth of $75 million, Kemp's philanthropic efforts and sporting achievements set him apart. Their brief romance coincided with a pivotal time in Khloe's life, signaling new beginnings and personal growth.

7. James Harden - Shooting for Love ($165 Million)

At the pinnacle of Khloe Kardashian's dating history is James Harden, a prominent figure in the NBA. With a staggering net worth of $165 million, Harden's basketball prowess is matched only by his financial success. Their relationship, which began in 2015, was marked by glamor and high-profile events, showcasing the intersection of two larger-than-life worlds.

Khloe Kardashian's romantic journey has been a blend of star-studded encounters, heartfelt connections, and public scrutiny. Beyond the glitz and glamour, each relationship has provided a glimpse into Khloe's personal growth and resilience. While the net worth of her former partners offers a unique perspective on their achievements, it's essential to remember that love and relationships are far more complex than monetary values.

