Here's How Whoopi Goldberg Reacted When Co-host Discussed Taylor Swift Again on 'The View'

"Ain't No More" was written all over Whoopi Goldberg's face when The View co-host talked about Taylor Swift. The comedian has had enough when resident Swiftie Alyssa Farah Griffin brought the Bad Blood singer during the latest episode of the daytime talk show. The all-women panel discussed a novelist named Elly Conway.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The co-hosts discussed an upcoming movie by actress Bryce Dallas Howard, whose plot was supposedly inspired by Argylle, a book by spy novelist Elly Conway. Howard was sharing her experience of working on this script and other details when an impatient Griffin brought up a question regarding her favorite Swift.

The former White House Director said, "Argylle, as we know, is based on a book supposedly written by a novelist named Elly Conway, but there's a conspiracy theory making the rounds that Elly Conway is actually a pseudonym for Taylor Swift," per Entertainment Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by TAS2023

The 68-year-old collapsed on her table in exhaustion of hearing Swift's name again and exclaimed, "Oh my God!" Moderator Joy Behar looked seemingly disappointed with the unrequired mention, shook her head, and echoed, "Oh my God!" while Howard prepared to answer Griffin's question.

"It's really important because Taylor Swift is an icon and works very hard on all the things that she creates, and we'd never want to take credit for something she wasn't part of," Howard clarified. "So, yes, Taylor Swift did not write Argylle, but none of us have a full understanding of the mystery around Elly Conway."

.@BryceDHoward tells us about her new spy comedy, #Argylle, that was inspired from the book of the same name and weighs in on conspiracy theories that the author Elly Conway is a pseudonym for Taylor Swift! #ArgylleMovie https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/T1f2NlhDbi — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2024

The actress further shared whatever she knew about the conspiracy theory, "Matthew Vaughn, the director, his daughter heard about this theory about Taylor Swift and rushed into his room and was like, 'Why did you not tell me that Taylor Swift wrote Argylle, dad?' You should at least be able to trust me?' And he was like, 'hmm, pardon?' and went online and saw this."

Behar, who was quietly listening till now, interjected, "Alright. Okay, enough with Taylor Swift," attempting to move the discussion in another direction, "I mean, we love the girl, but, alright." Swiftie Griffin chuckled and exclaimed, "[I work Swift] "into every segment."

Meanwhile, the Shake It Off singer has been a topic of discussion on The View lately. She's emerged as a phenomenon in the music industry; even politicians feel insecure about her fame. In short, Swift has been a recurring hot topic on the ABC talk show, from her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce to the Golden Globes joke by comedian Jo Koy.

Behar and Goldberg aren't the only co-hosts who aren't a Swiftie. Guest host Ana Navarro said she "doesn't get the [people's] obsession with Taylor Swift." During a discussion about the singer/songwriter's fake AI-generated images, the 52-year-old asked genuinely why she (Swift) is the center of attention.

She said, "The other thing I want to say, though, is I don't understand it. I'm not a Swiftie. I don't know a single one of her songs, but I really don't understand the obsession," per The Mirror. "Leave her the hell alone already. She's laughing all the way to the bank."