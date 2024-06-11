Here's How Virgin Prince Harry Was 'Seduced' By His Alleged Older Lover With a Toy

In January 2023, Prince Harry published his startling memoir, Spare. Among the numerous mysteries about his life as a prince, the book included information about an older woman who was the reason the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity. The woman treated him like a "young stallion," according to Harry, who wrote that the incident happened in a field behind a "busy pub" in 2001 but withheld her identity from the readers.

As per The Independent, in February, Sasha Walpole claimed to be the woman in question and revealed that the young royal courted her with a birthday card and a Miss Piggy doll while they were both teenagers.

As per The UK Sun, Walpole recalled the first time the Prince called her home and spoke with her mother before the teens had their first sexual encounter. Her mum Lyn answered.

Sasha recalled: "Mum said, 'Harry’s on the phone'. "Afterwards she asked: 'Was that HARRY?' I said: 'Yes!'. "I remember her saying, 'Oh, how funny'." That was the first, according to her, of many phone conversations she had with Prince Harry. Walpole recollected their conversation, saying, "Bits and bobs, nothing important, mates’ banter, horse talk, making plans mostly."

She remembered how, at her 19th birthday party, in the months that followed, the Duke had 'seduced' her and signed her card with his code name - 'Baz'. The prince disclosed to Stephen Colbert on a US chat program that his buddies gave him the nickname.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

“Dear Sash, Have a very happy birthday and don’t get too p**ed!” the card read. “Luckily I’ll be there to keep an eye on you. Loads of love xx. Thanks for everything.” “He never signed off with his real name, even on a text it would be H”, Walpole said. She shared how their five-minute passionate rendezvous occurred while the royal's security team looked for him in a blue Ford Fiesta.

She claimed that during their visit to Surrey's Thorpe Park, Harry won her a Miss Piggy doll decked up in a tropical attire. “I noticed that Harry had stuffed Miss Piggy’s bra with extra paper to give her boobs a boost”, she told. Although it was strictly between two friends, she called their sex "passionate and sparky." She went on, "How we ended up in a field" was because Harry wouldn't smoke in public.

On the contrary Prince Harry described the moment with the 'horse loving woman' as a 'mistake', “I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he wrote. “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”

Meanwhile, Walpole, who was hired as assistant groom at Highgrove in 1999 was shocked when she found out that the Duke of Sussex had mentioned their 'special encounter' in his book, “No one warned me about the night being included in the book – and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so”, she told. “I lead a peaceful life – I didn’t invite this.”